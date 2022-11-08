Read full article on original website
2 juveniles critically injured in Harrisburg crash involving tractor-trailer
Police said a tractor-trailer and a sedan were involved in a crash on Cameron Street in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.
Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
A 31-year-old woman died at a York hospital Tuesday after crashing her car on Route 30, authorities said. The woman was driving east around 2 p.m. when she lost control for an unknown reason in Hellam Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Gay said the car started to roll and ejected...
22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Crash On I-81 In Lebanon County ID'd: Pennsylvania State Police
A 22-year-old waitress from Frackville has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle crash that shutters Interstate 81 in Lebanon County for three hours on Monday, Nov. 7, authorities say. Trina Marie Stoudt was driving a 2004 Honda Civic when she traveled off I-81 north near Exit 100 by...
HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died after a single-vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said that the 31-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Route 30 in Hellam Township when, around 2 p.m., she lost control of the vehicle for unknown […]
One killed in York County crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in York County. The York County Coroner was dispatched to I-83 southbound around the Exit 28 off-ramp at 4:59 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment, according to the coroner's office. Police say, a...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon at WellSpan York Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along Route 30 in York County. Police say the 31-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason and it began to roll. The woman was thrown from the vehicle.
Police locate missing elderly man in York County
RED LION, Pa. — Update, 2:14 p.m.: Reichard was found safely according to the York County Regional Police Department. Previously: Police in York Township are searching for a missing elderly man. Ronald Reichard, 75, of the 200 block of Palomino Way, Red Lion, has been missing since 9 a.m....
Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
67-year-old died after crashing into tree just off I-83 embankment: coroner
A 67-year-old man died after veering off Interstate 83 in York County on Wednesday afternoon, the coroner’s office announced. The man, who the York County Coroner will identify after notifying next of kin, was driving southbound on I-83 in Conewago Township around 4:40 p.m. when he veered off the road.
Details Released Following Deadly Crash On I-83 In York County: Coroner
A 67-year-old man has died at the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 in York County, authorities say. The single-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 for Zions View/Strinestown on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 4:40 p.m., according to the York County Department of Emergency Services.
Man who was severely injured in crash passes away
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The police department responded to a crash at Maytown Road (State Route 743) and Bossler Road just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 8. At the...
Police are looking to identify suspected Dallastown church vandal
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Police in York County are attempting to identify a man accused of vandalizing a local church -- while walking his dog. The incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday at a church on the 100 block of East Main St. in Dallastown, according to York County Regional Police.
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Man with dog vandalizes Dallastown church, looks right into security camera, police say
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A man who brought his dog along as he vandalized a church in York County gave investigators a nice look at him when he walked up to a surveillance camera and tried to cover it with his hand, police say. The incident happened Tuesday around 10:45...
Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison
A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Police respond to small aircraft crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There was a reported plane crash in York County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. According to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management, the crash happened at 2:18 p.m. According to the North Hopewell-Winterstown Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched to an ultralight...
CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
Reading Man ID'd As Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Victim: Coroner
The man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been identified, authorities say. The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township around noon, police and the coroner stated in releases.
