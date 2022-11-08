ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
sanatogapost.com

Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman died after Rt. 30 crash in York County

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died after a single-vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said that the 31-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Route 30 in Hellam Township when, around 2 p.m., she lost control of the vehicle for unknown […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in York County. The York County Coroner was dispatched to I-83 southbound around the Exit 28 off-ramp at 4:59 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment, according to the coroner's office. Police say, a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police locate missing elderly man in York County

RED LION, Pa. — Update, 2:14 p.m.: Reichard was found safely according to the York County Regional Police Department. Previously: Police in York Township are searching for a missing elderly man. Ronald Reichard, 75, of the 200 block of Palomino Way, Red Lion, has been missing since 9 a.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Man who was severely injured in crash passes away

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The police department responded to a crash at Maytown Road (State Route 743) and Bossler Road just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 8. At the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison

A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Police respond to small aircraft crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There was a reported plane crash in York County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. According to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management, the crash happened at 2:18 p.m. According to the North Hopewell-Winterstown Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched to an ultralight...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy