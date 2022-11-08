Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Second-half goal sends UE men’s soccer to MVC Championship final
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WFIE) - A rocket off the foot of freshman Ola Arntsen and another clean sheet from graduate Alex Vidizzoni helped the University of Evansville men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Belmont in the MVC Championship semifinals on Thursday afternoon in Springfield, Mo. Coming into the...
14news.com
UE men’s basketball opens Ragland era with season-opening road victory
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the college basketball season now in full swing, eyes in the Tri-State have been on the University of Evansville men’s basketball team as the Purple Aces begin a new era with first-year coach David Ragland at the helm. On Monday, the Purple Aces lived up to the hype.
14news.com
Aces men’s soccer to compete in MVC semifinal match against No. 5 Belmont
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The UE men’s soccer team successfully advanced to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship semifinals after a 1-0 defeat over SIU-Edwardsville Sunday night. Sophomore Jose Vivas scored the lone goal late in the second half. That was his second game-winning goal of the season. “Super excited...
14news.com
Daviess County RB Bryson Parm secures Week 12 POTW after dominant playoff outing
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County running back Bryson Parm was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 6,523 total votes. Parm was an unstoppable force on the ground last week, carrying the ball 32 times for 143 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers to a hard-fought 34-27 victory over North Hardin.
Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
(WEHT) - Dr. John Bender celebrated his 100th birthday in Evansville on Wednesday.
14news.com
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville. Updated: 11 hours ago. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
WATCH: UE tears down first Evansville College dorm from 1958
Big changes are coming to the University of Evansville. Just this week, they started tearing down Hughes Hall, a once-dormitory for student living built in 1958.
Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69
Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
14news.com
Owensboro teacher wins ‘Oscar of Teaching’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Charlotte Buskill, a third-grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, was awarded the Milken Education Award and $25,000 for her excellent teaching on Thursday. Buskill said she was shocked to receive the award, which some people refer to as the “Oscar of Teaching.”. She’s one...
wevv.com
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
14news.com
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents
Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire. Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire. Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co. Updated: 9 hours ago. Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
14news.com
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
Family-Owned Evansville, Indiana Liquor Store Opens New Eastside Store
If you've lived in the Evansville area for a very long, you have probably seen a Frontier Liquors location. If you listen to the radio, you can probably hear the familiar 'Frontier Liquors that is' voice. In 1984 there were 5 locations. Frontier Liquors has been around for the past...
14news.com
Veterans recognition event and resource fair held in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An annual veterans recognition event was held at the National Guard Armory on Thursday. Veterans got in for free and had the opportunity to receive door prizes, gift cards and other resources. The goal was to promote food security in the veteran community, as well as show them an appreciation for their service.
14news.com
YWCA Evansville hosts first holiday luncheon since pandemic
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - YWCA Evansville held its “Taste and Treasures Holiday Luncheon” on Wednesday. The event celebrated the accomplishments of the YWCA and the women they serve. It included announcements of renovations they have made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those renovations included a playground and...
14news.com
How to find polling locations in your area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday is Election Day, and the polls are officially open. For those of you in Evansville, one of the biggest polling locations is at Washington Square Mall. In Vanderburgh County you can vote at any one of the 22 polls. If you live elsewhere, and you’re...
Bring the Whole Family to Southern Indiana For This Immersive Art & Music Experience
When it comes time to get out of the house with the family - or take a break from them - this holiday season, there is a fully immersive experience that can help reduce stress and it's waiting for you in Southern Indiana. A Magical Place in Southern Indiana. Located...
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
Comments / 1