ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Women’s Basketball Secures Win in Season Opener

By Alaina Losito
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xymr3_0j2KNDhh00

Syracuse women’s basketball secures their first win of the season. The Orange won 79-56 against Stony Brook in a physical game that had a satisfying outcome for the Orange.

The game started off rough for Syracuse as they trailed the Seawolves at the end of the first quarter. The Orange had possession of the ball time and time again but could not seem to make many points with those possessions. That however, did not last long.

Syracuse came to play and quickly turned that score around. The Orange scored 22 points in the second quarter of the game while the Seawolves scored only seven. Syracuse controlled the action that point forward.

Though Stony Brook put up a good fight, it was the young women on the Orange team that came out on top. Three players in particular had a memorable night: Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, and Dariauna Lewis. These three women ended the game with 15 points or more, and Fair led the team with a total of 18 points.

It was not only a memorable win for the women on the court but for one woman who made this all happen. Coach for the Syracuse Women’s basketball team, Felishia Legette-Jack made it known that now, it is the players time to shine.

“My time is over, it’s all about them. I just want these young people to understand, their dreams matter and their leadership matters,” said Legette-Jack. “The message from them today was what would it look like if we all led, and they all led and no one dropped their head and that’s all it’s about. It’s about these players growing to be phenomenal women.”

Next up for Syracuse is a home matchup with Colgate on Thursday. That game tips at 7:00 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on ACC Network Xtra.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Syracuse Men's Soccer is ACC Championship Final Bound

For the first time since 2015 Syracuse Men’s soccer is going to the ACC Championship final! On a Wednesday night SU Soccer Stadium might have been heard all the way in Cary, NC when Colin Biros put home the game sealing penalty. It was impossible to contain the excitement that overcame everyone in ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse to Face Local Foe Colgate Thursday

Syracuse returns to action Thursday night against local in-state foe Colgate (1-0) at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (1-0) are coming off a season-opening win over Stony Brook, 79-56, in Felisha Legette-Jack's debut as head coach at her alma mater. Thursday's game will be streamed live...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse

Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

Matchup: Syracuse (6-3, 3-2) vs #25 Florida State (6-3, 4-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 12th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local athletes sign national letters of intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire on Syracuse’s Northside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m. Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

‘Nicole’ impacting Florida now, CNY soon

Technically there is only a few weeks left of hurricane season, but don’t tell Hurricane ‘Nicole’ that. This storm did intensify Wednesday, and officially made landfall as a category 1 storm with max sustained winds of 75 mph winds around 3 am near Vero Beach. Outside of...
FLORIDA STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022

(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
UTICA, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy