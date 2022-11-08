Syracuse Women’s Basketball Secures Win in Season Opener

Syracuse women’s basketball secures their first win of the season. The Orange won 79-56 against Stony Brook in a physical game that had a satisfying outcome for the Orange.

The game started off rough for Syracuse as they trailed the Seawolves at the end of the first quarter. The Orange had possession of the ball time and time again but could not seem to make many points with those possessions. That however, did not last long.

Syracuse came to play and quickly turned that score around. The Orange scored 22 points in the second quarter of the game while the Seawolves scored only seven. Syracuse controlled the action that point forward.

Though Stony Brook put up a good fight, it was the young women on the Orange team that came out on top. Three players in particular had a memorable night: Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, and Dariauna Lewis. These three women ended the game with 15 points or more, and Fair led the team with a total of 18 points.

It was not only a memorable win for the women on the court but for one woman who made this all happen. Coach for the Syracuse Women’s basketball team, Felishia Legette-Jack made it known that now, it is the players time to shine.

“My time is over, it’s all about them. I just want these young people to understand, their dreams matter and their leadership matters,” said Legette-Jack. “The message from them today was what would it look like if we all led, and they all led and no one dropped their head and that’s all it’s about. It’s about these players growing to be phenomenal women.”

Next up for Syracuse is a home matchup with Colgate on Thursday. That game tips at 7:00 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on ACC Network Xtra.

