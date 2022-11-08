WWE Raw results: Who will answer Seth Rollins’ open challenge?

‘Tis the season on WWE Raw. No, not the season to be jolly, not yet, but rather the season for open challenges.

You could certainly argue that Ronda Rousey set this in motion last week on SmackDown, but Seth Rollins is set to take the baton tonight in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The question is who will step up and answer the call.

If you’ve been watching Raw the last few weeks, the one name that springs to mind is Mustafa Ali . The self-described disruptor got a big victory over the Miz a week ago, and would seem as likely as anyone to come down the ramp when the Visionary makes the challenge.

As for what else might be on tap for this week’s Raw, WWE has kept things pretty close to the vest. A big part of that is that Crown Jewel was just two days ago, meaning the usual schedule for such things is a bit out of whack (and WWE has continued to promote that show over tonight’s, including on its website). Surely, there will be some fallout from Saudi Arabia, including the possibility of Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar continuing their feud.

The Judgment Day is likely to be in a gloating mood after once again getting over on AJ Styles , who may finally reveal what his plan is to counteract Rhea Ripley . And it could be a mixed bag for Damage CTRL, who regained the tag team championships ahead of Crown Jewel but saw Bayley fail in her latest effort to wrest the Raw Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair .

Lots of options for tonight but not as much certainty, which could lead to an entertaining evening. Make plans to tune in live on USA if you can, and if you can’t, bookmark this page and return here when you’re able to catch up on the latest WWE Raw results as they happen.

