Victorville, CA

KTLA

Snow covers Southern California mountains, closes schools in Big Bear

Heavy snow landed on Southern California’s mountaintops overnight, prompting schools to close in some mountain communities Wednesday. Video showed several inches of white powder falling in Wrightwood and Running Springs amid the winter-like conditions. Inclement weather, power outages and unsafe road conditions in Big Bear prompted the Bear Valley Unified School District to close its […]
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
ABC10

Rainfall and snowfall totals in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A multi-day cold storm delivered Northern California rain and snow for thirsty areas. One key aspect of this system was it brought rain to all areas of California. Northern, Central, and Southern California all saw rain totals near 1-2 inches with the drier spots often above half an inch of rain. Many areas in Central and Southern California are now reporting rain totals above the average for this time in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ukenreport.com

Canyon Trail Regularly Used as Trade Highway

Native Americans found Canyon Trail an easy route to move between the high and low deserts. Day hikers can head through a rare, lush spot in a canyon bridging the Mojave and Colorado deserts near Desert Hot Springs. The 9.76 miles round trip Canyon Trail sits in the Big Morongo...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana

Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Nov. 10 — Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening

During yesterday's First Alert Weather Alert Day parts of the valley experienced dangerous flooding brought about by the storm. Three vehicles were caught in the moving water at the wash area off of Indian Canyon Drive. You can read the full story here. One of the drivers whose vehicle was trapped in the moving water The post Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community

Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Rain, Snow, Colder Temperatures Coming to Riverside County

(CNS) – A storm will bring dramatically wet weather to Southern California Monday, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through at least Tuesday night in Riverside County. Some rain could begin falling Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the storm,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin

A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
ONTARIO, CA

