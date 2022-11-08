Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticketThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home pricesThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Pro wrestling returns to Hesperia this SaturdayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Amazon Solar + Storage Project breaks ground in AdelantoThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Related
Snow covers Southern California mountains, closes schools in Big Bear
Heavy snow landed on Southern California’s mountaintops overnight, prompting schools to close in some mountain communities Wednesday. Video showed several inches of white powder falling in Wrightwood and Running Springs amid the winter-like conditions. Inclement weather, power outages and unsafe road conditions in Big Bear prompted the Bear Valley Unified School District to close its […]
Cool temperatures remain in SoCal on Friday
Southern California will continue seeing colder temperatures in many parts Friday, conditions that will last into the weekend.
Rainfall and snowfall totals in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A multi-day cold storm delivered Northern California rain and snow for thirsty areas. One key aspect of this system was it brought rain to all areas of California. Northern, Central, and Southern California all saw rain totals near 1-2 inches with the drier spots often above half an inch of rain. Many areas in Central and Southern California are now reporting rain totals above the average for this time in November.
ukenreport.com
Canyon Trail Regularly Used as Trade Highway
Native Americans found Canyon Trail an easy route to move between the high and low deserts. Day hikers can head through a rare, lush spot in a canyon bridging the Mojave and Colorado deserts near Desert Hot Springs. The 9.76 miles round trip Canyon Trail sits in the Big Morongo...
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern California mountains, likely to impact Grapevine area
Heavy snow expected to fall in Southern California’s mountains prompted officials to issue a winter storm warning Tuesday. The warning comes as the Southland is being drenched by the second of three days of rain. Snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, with some areas measuring up to 20 inches, are forecast to fall by […]
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana
Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Nov. 10 — Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low...
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening
During yesterday's First Alert Weather Alert Day parts of the valley experienced dangerous flooding brought about by the storm. Three vehicles were caught in the moving water at the wash area off of Indian Canyon Drive. You can read the full story here. One of the drivers whose vehicle was trapped in the moving water The post Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening appeared first on KESQ.
Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
foxla.com
Heavy snow, power outages in Big Bear
Folks in Big Bear are dealing with heavy snow and power outages as a result of the recent storm. FOX 11's Christina Pascucci is live with more.
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community
Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Rain, Snow, Colder Temperatures Coming to Riverside County
(CNS) – A storm will bring dramatically wet weather to Southern California Monday, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through at least Tuesday night in Riverside County. Some rain could begin falling Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the storm,...
Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin
A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
More people presumed dead in Ontario storm basin following heavy rainfall
A recovery operation is underway after 10 people were washed away by a swift current in an Ontario storm drain amid heavy rains Tuesday, and up to four of them remain missing. The incident was first reported around 9:50 a.m. on 4th Street near John Galvin Park. The operation is now focused on East Philadelphia […]
Rain, snow bear down on region; evacuation warnings issued
A significant storm moved over Southern California today, dousing the morning commute while bringing thick fog to some areas, and forecasters said the wet conditions will last through Election Day and include mountain snow and gusty winds.
paininthepass.info
Coroner ID’s Apple Valley Resident Killed In Pedestrian Crash On NB I-15 In Barstow
BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has identified the pedestrian killed in last Thursday crash as an 33-year-old man from Apple Valley. Tyren Allen, a resident of Apple Valley was killed after being struck by a vehicle at about 12:22am Thursday November 3,...
Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away
Voter turnout was low in both Inland Empire counties on Tuesday, November 8. Although this is not usual for a midterm election, it is possible this year’s winds and heavy rain may have added to the abysmal participation. By mid-day Wednesday, Registrar of Voters Offices in Riverside and San...
Comments / 0