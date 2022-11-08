Read full article on original website
Californians Likely to Pass Props 1, 28 and 31
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Early Election Results Show Levin with Double-Digit Percentage Lead in Congressional Rematch
John Campbell Faring Strongly in Early San Juan Capistrano Election Results
San Clemente High Students Hope to Sell Shirts to Fund Suicide Prevention Resources
Capo Unified Trustees Take No Action on Controversial Charter School Proposal
Early Santa Ana election results show the anti-police candidates are losing
The early 2022 General Election results are in and the good news is that the anti-police candidates in Santa Ana are not faring well. Mayoral candidate Valerie Amezcua, who retired from the O.C. Probation Department, is comfortably leading in the mayoral race with over 40% of the vote. The anti-police mayoral candidate, Sal Tinajero, is currently way behind her in third place. Amezcua has almost 3,000 more votes than Tinajero. If Amezcua hangs on for the victory she will be Santa Ana’s first woman Mayor in its 153 year history, and also the first Latina to serve in that capacity.
An SAPD Police Oversight Commission will be considered again at the next City Council meeting
The agenda for the Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Santa Ana City Council meeting is available. The agenda includes:. Second reading of an ordinance establishing a Police Oversight Commission. Consider a recommendation of the Community Development Commission to dissolve the Downtown Santa Ana Business Improvement District (BID) or levy a business...
Sunday Farmers Market to Return to Del Mar
2022 Midterm Election Results
OCTA calls on their service worker union to continue talks to avoid strike
ORANGE – Encouraged by progress in recent negotiations, the Orange County Transportation Authority has sent a letter requesting talks continue with the union representing OCTA maintenance employees in an effort to reach an agreement and avoid further OC Bus service disruptions. OCTA and the union met Saturday, Sunday and...
The CEO of the Bowers Museum, Dr. Peter C. Keller, has passed away
Shocking news broke tonight as we found out that Dr. Peter C. Keller, the CEO of the Bowers Museum, has suddenly passed away. Keller led the Bowers for over three decades. Apparently his last day on this planet was spent preparing the Bowers for a new exhibit that Keller was very proud of: Guo Pei: Art of Couture. Keller then had dinner with his wife. And then he was gone.
Rancho Mission Viejo Turkey Trot Allows Runners to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories
Santa Ana Code Enforcement Workshop set for Nov. 10
The City of Santa Ana’s Code Enforcement Division will be holding part two of their Code Enforcement Workshop Series this Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Santa Ana College’s Johnson Center Conference Room. Attendees will have an opportunity to discuss tools to address homeless-related concerns, illegal cannabis and gaming...
Snapshot: Breaking It Down
During his first year at Chapman University as a TV production major in 2016, Rosenberg volunteered at an event for the Hillary Clinton campaign. He says he was bitten by the political bug and started learning about the ways in which policymaking can lead to large-scale change. After the event, Rosenberg decided to double major in political science, which eventually led him to create Now Simplified, a social media-based political platform that uses short videos and graphics to teach the public about topics such as climate change, the filibuster, Medicare for All, and gun reform. The Washington, D.C., resident now works with the group in an advisory capacity alongside his other job—associate director of special projects and personal aide to the second gentleman of the United States.
Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP) Public Workshop is December 6
Save the date for the City of Irvine Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP) Public Workshop. Join us 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, for an in-person workshop where staff will review goals of Irvine’s CAAP, share information on the municipal and community greenhouse gas inventory, and provide a chance for the public to interactively engage with the City and their peers around emissions reductions measures. More information, including the location, will be shared shortly; visit the CAAP webpage for the most up-to-date information.
Anaheim to honor veterans young and old Nov. 11
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Nov. 9, 2022) — The faces of America’s veterans have changed in recent years. Our oldest World War II veterans have left us and a swell of younger Americans have added to the veteran community. So as we pause and reflect on our annual Veterans Day...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Bass Remains Main Catch as Winter Fishing Looms
Your pet can take a picture with Santa at the MainPlace Mall on Dec. 5 and 12
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites pet owners to bring their furry four-legged friends to a special pet photo session with Santa Claus from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on two evenings in December: December 5th and December 12th. During these times, well-mannered, leashed...
Street sweeping canceled today in Santa Ana due to the rain
Street sweeping operations have been cancelled for the remainder of today, November 8, 2022, due to rain. El barrido de calles se ha cancelado por el resto del día de hoy 8 de noviembre del 2022 debido a la lluvia. Việc quét đường được hủy bỏ trong hôm nay,...
PHOTO: Plenty of spirit at Crean Lutheran, Santa Ana and Edison-OLu games
Members of Crean Lutheran’s Blue Zone student section cheer for the Saints Friday night in the game vs. Aliso Niguel. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano.) There was lots of spirit from cheer squads, bands and fans during the first week of CIF high school football playoff...
