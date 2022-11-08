Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Next steps after referendum passes in City of Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday night voters in the City of Eau Claire approved a $1.4 million public safety referendum. That money will fund new jobs in city departments like police and fire. 63% of voters in the City of Eau Claire who hit the polls on Election Day voted...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire voters approve referenda for city personnel, school district
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in Eau Claire overwhelmingly approved three referenda on the ballot in the November general election. A referendum by the City of Eau Claire for $1.4 million to pay for 15 additional city personnel passed with over 60% of the vote. Voters in Eau Claire...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse School District holding news conference at 10 am, as $194.7 million referendum fails; Holmen, Onalaska, Bangor passed
The $194.7 million consolidation plan by the La Crosse School District has been voted down. The plan to build a new high school on the south side, and convert Logan and Central into middle schools received just 30.9 percent of the vote. The referendum was voted down by 10,442 votes...
WEAU-TV 13
7th annual Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Junior Achievement held its 7th annual Hero’s Gala Thursday at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Junior Achievement provides financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness programs to students in Northwest Wis. Educators, volunteers and partners of Junior Achievement were all honored Thursday. This year’s...
WEAU-TV 13
Michels makes campaign stop in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Republican Nominee for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Eau Claire Monday as part of his final push before election day. Michels and his “Let’s Get to Work” Tour stopped at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse to meet with voters. Michels says he’s riding the momentum and calling for change. Michels talked about how inflation is high, crime is up, and education scores are down.
WEAU-TV 13
Tammy Baldwin supporting Democrats in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Tammy Baldwin stopped in Eau Claire Monday in effort to encourage people to vote in Tuesday’s election. Baldwin spoke at the Wisconsin Democrats “Get Out the Vote” canvassing event. While her seat is not up for re-election, Baldwin endorsed democratic candidates Tony Evers for Governor and Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate. Baldwin says with one day to go before the election, campaigning is now less about drawing in new voters and more about invigorating the voting base.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Courthouse to adjust hours starting on Jan. 1
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning next year, the Chippewa County Courthouse will have new hours of operation. Effective Jan. 1, the Courthouse’s new hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays, with the building remaining open through 4:30 p.m. Friday for scheduled court hearings only.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Global Market
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Global Market promises handcrafts gifts with a mission. It’s being held Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Congregational UCC at 310 Broadway Street in Eau Claire. The goal of this event is to provide a venue...
WEAU-TV 13
Riewestahl elected as Eau Claire County Sheriff
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County voters elected Dave Riewestahl as Sheriff in a race decided by fewer than 800 votes. Riewestahl, a Democrat, defeated Republican Don Henning by 766 votes, according to unofficial results posted by Eau Claire County Tuesday night. Riewestahl, who is currently the Eau...
WEAU-TV 13
ECASD files motion to dismiss case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District has filed a motion to dismiss a case brought against it by a group of parents in the district. The group, called “Parents Protecting Our Children” filed the lawsuit in Sept., claiming the district’s policies on gender identity do not require parents to be notified.
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Manor honors veterans with salute
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With Veteran’s Day coming up Friday, a tribute was given to military servicemen and women Thursday in Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Manor hosted its annual veterans salute to honor heroes. The event featured a free drive-thru breakfast, a color-guard and gun-volley presentation, and live music. The salute concluded with an airplane flyover above the Manor and a presentation for new veterans on the campus.
WEAU-TV 13
Micon Cinemas coming to Oakwood Mall
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a social post via their Facebook Page, the Oakwood Mall announced that Micon Cinemas is coming to Oakwood Mall. Micon Cinemas also confirmed the announcement on their Facebook Page. Micon Cinemas currently has three locations in the area including a location on Mall Drive...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 10th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Volleyball takes on Gustavus Adolphus in round one of the NCAA tournament. At Memorial High School, two athletes sign their National Letters of Intent. In Eau Claire and Mondovi, two football teams gear up for Level 4 of the playoffs.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County health officials confirm first child COVID-19 death
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is confirming the first death of a child after testing positive for COVID-19. Angela Weideman, Health Officer/Director at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, said that the Department is “heartbroken” over the death of the child.
WEAU-TV 13
The Menomonie Singers
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Singers presents November concerts in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie. News Release: The choral music of living composers comes to life in November concerts by The Menomonie Singers. The choir has significantly expanded from 20 to 36 since the spring concerts. Included in the program are works by Morton Lauridsen, Craig Hella Johnson, Jeffery Ames, Ola Gjeilo, Billy Joel, Jacob Narverud, Dan Forrest, Mark Miller, Keith McCutchen, and a new work commissioned by the choir by Menomonie native, Joe Kneer. The choir will be led by Brian Klein, conductor, and accompanied on the piano by RuthAnn Ledgerwood.
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads authorities on wild chase across northwest Wisconsin, charges pending
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is in custody after leading deputies in Barron County on a wild chase through a swampy area. According to a release, on November 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a suspicious male on a property. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate the individual.
WEAU-TV 13
Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
WEAU-TV 13
Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive underway through December 15
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You can help pet parents who are struggling financially and need a little help feeding their pets. The Chippewa Valley’s Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive for St. Francis Food Pantry is underway. Area businesses are collecting donations through December 15. Donations of pet food,...
WEAU-TV 13
Check your home’s heating system as temperatures fall
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Colder temperatures are in the forecast in the Chippewa Valley for the coming days, and that could have people cranking up the heat at home. That is why it is important to keep up with maintenance of an important appliance needed for a winter in the Chippewa Valley.
