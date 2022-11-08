EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Tammy Baldwin stopped in Eau Claire Monday in effort to encourage people to vote in Tuesday’s election. Baldwin spoke at the Wisconsin Democrats “Get Out the Vote” canvassing event. While her seat is not up for re-election, Baldwin endorsed democratic candidates Tony Evers for Governor and Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate. Baldwin says with one day to go before the election, campaigning is now less about drawing in new voters and more about invigorating the voting base.

