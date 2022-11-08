Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for William Gilford Bullins
age 67 of Pulaski passed away Saturday at Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin. Born September 30, 1955 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late James Claude Bullins, Sr. and Elsie Mae Gallimore Bullins. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Claude Bullins, Jr., and sisters, Betty Lou Johnson, Patty Jean Privitt, Glenda Sue Welch and nephew, J. R. Land.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Donald Wayne Clary
Donald Wayne Clary, 60, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home in Dublin after his years-long battle with a progressive neurological disease. Don was born in September 1962 in Chase City, VA. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Hampden-Sydney College and his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School, and he completed his residency at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in family medicine. He was a devoted, loving physician and a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Lisa Mae Taylor
Lisa Mae Taylor, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Funeral Services will begin at noon on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Norris Stevens Funeral Home located at 815 Randolph Avenue. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 on Monday evening, November 7, also at the Norris-Stevens Funeral Home.
Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence …. The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led...
WVNT-TV
Raleigh County Commission Elects New Sheriff
Shady Spring falls in the 2022 WVSSAC Volleyball …. Shady Spring falls in the 2022 WVSSAC Volleyball state championship. Local professionals come together to talk economic …. Local professionals come together to talk economic growth. New River Gorge Fire Update. Can Jam 2022. Veterans Speak At James Monroe High. Veterans...
wfxrtv.com
An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– On Nov. 3, the Pulaski police department reported Jerrod Celablee Brown stole a police vehicle and then attempted to run over two officers. Brown then wrecked the vehicle, stole firearms from it, and took off on foot. He was arrested the next day, with help from...
PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
Raleigh County Contested House Races
Chris Toney- Republican (Incumbent) – 3,537 votes – 82%. Republican Chris Toney defeated Democrat challenger Joanna Vance to secure his 3rd term in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Delegate Toney was first elected to the legislature in 2018 and has served on the House Education Committee and House Finance Committee. Toney, a school service personnel employee, has fought for support of teachers and school service personnel, the coal industry, and the improvement of roads and infrastructure in Raleigh County.
pcpatriot.com
Final Pulaski County, Radford results
Final, unofficial voting results in the rest of Pulaski County’s and Radford’s uncontested races (Source: Virginia Public Access Project – VPAP):
WDBJ7.com
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
Salem, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wbtw.com
Virginia wildfire spanned 500 acres, threatened many homes
DAVENPORT, Va. (WJHL) — Crews continue to douse hotspots in a 500-acre wildfire that ravaged Buchanan County over the weekend. Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry said a 15-member crew responded to the fire — dubbed the Hurricane Fire — at 4 p.m. Friday and continued the attempt to contain it.
pcpatriot.com
Secrist Signs To Play Basketball At Indiana State
Pulaski County senior Keslyn Secrist and her family attend an early signing day event Thursday in the gym at Pulaski County High for those athletes that have chosen to play at the collegiate level. Secrist, an All-State performer in 2021-22, will attend and play for Indiana State University. With her are her parents, Rick and Kim Secrist.
pcpatriot.com
Stafford, Reeves claim supervisor races
Final, unofficial voting results in Pulaski County’s two contested Board of Supervisor races (Source: Virginia Public Access Project – VPAP):
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Public Works talks winter weather preparation
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is making sure it’s fully prepared for winter weather now that temperatures are starting to drop. “We’re at full capacity now with 1,100 tons on hand,” Director of Public Works Jim Lancianese said. Christiansburg’s Public Works Department is starting...
Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
