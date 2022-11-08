Read full article on original website
Californians Likely to Pass Props 1, 28 and 31
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
californiaglobe.com
57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care
There was no red wave Tuesday night, so the question of whether or not it would finally crest the Sierras became moot even before California’s polls closed. In the statewide races, those candidates with a “D” next to their name – despite their gross incompetence, ethical ickiness, and/or obvious naked self-interest – all won rather easily.
After passage of Proposition 31, R.J. Reynolds files legal challenge against California's Flavored Tobacco Ban
SAN DIEGO — Now that the 2022 Midterm Election is over and flavored tobacco has been banned in San Diego County and the state, tobacco giant R.J. Reynolds is taking its fight to the federal court. On Wednesday, November 9, R.J. Reynolds sued on behalf of a San Diego...
localocnews.com
Early Results Have Foley Leading in 5th District Supervisor Race
Voters Decide 2022: Check full California election results
SAN FRANCISCO -- Voters across California and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election some experts have called the most consequential midterms in history. Click here for election results from Bay Area, California While incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to have little trouble getting re-elected, there are a number of important offices in play with the outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races impacting control of Congress next year.For complete election results: State races resultsState proposition resultsFederal race results Alameda County results Contra Costa County resultsMarin County results Napa County results -- San Francisco County resultsSan Mateo County resultsSanta Clara County resultsSolano County resultsSonoma County results
San Luis Obispo Tribune
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
For eight straight days this summer, farmers in far Northern California drained almost all of the water out of a river in defiance of the state’s drought regulations. The move infuriated environmentalists and salmon-dependent Native American tribes downstream. California now knows the cost of the farmers’ blatant defiance: Less...
San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measure Poised to Pass
A proposal to impose a tax on medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas to raise money for health care, fire safety, parks and other government services appeared to be headed for victory Wednesday. Measure A maintained a nearly 15-point margin of support as...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION
November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
localocnews.com
Orange County will host a Veterans and Military Family Career and Resource Fair in early 2023
The County of Orange will host a Veterans and Military Family Career and Resource Fair in early 2023. Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District, has committed $10,000 to support this effort, which will help veterans and their families access valuable resources and obtain gainful employment that will lead to self-sufficiency. “I...
Newsom Handily Wins Re-Election Bid, Battle for Controller Unexpectedly Close
Gov. Gavin Newsom was well ahead of his Republican challenger in his race for a second term, but the battle for state Controller was unexpectedly close. Newsom easily won reelection Tuesday night, leading a wave of expected victories by incumbent Democrats in statewide posts. Newsom was challenged Tuesday by Republican...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
localocnews.com
John Campbell Faring Strongly in Early San Juan Capistrano Election Results
SFGate
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California should change fishing rules after hundreds of sturgeon die, scientists say
A dozen independent fish scientists are calling for urgent changes to sport fishing rules to save California’s largest freshwater fish after an unprecedented red tide this summer left hundreds of them dead in the estuary on Sacramento’s doorstep. The fish is the white sturgeon — an ancient species...
localocnews.com
San Clemente High Students Hope to Sell Shirts to Fund Suicide Prevention Resources
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
Latest Blow to San Diego’s OAN: Judge Rejects Bid to Toss Dominion Voting Suit
Almost a year after asking a federal court to throw out an election company’s $1.6 billion defamation suit, lawyers for One America News got their answer Monday. Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington, D.C., denied several motions from Herring Networks, operator of the far-right OAN network based in San Diego.
localocnews.com
Early Santa Ana election results show the anti-police candidates are losing
The early 2022 General Election results are in and the good news is that the anti-police candidates in Santa Ana are not faring well. Mayoral candidate Valerie Amezcua, who retired from the O.C. Probation Department, is comfortably leading in the mayoral race with over 40% of the vote. The anti-police mayoral candidate, Sal Tinajero, is currently way behind her in third place. Amezcua has almost 3,000 more votes than Tinajero. If Amezcua hangs on for the victory she will be Santa Ana’s first woman Mayor in its 153 year history, and also the first Latina to serve in that capacity.
News 8 KFMB
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service." Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.
SFGate
Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
