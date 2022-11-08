ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Californians Likely to Pass Props 1, 28 and 31

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care

There was no red wave Tuesday night, so the question of whether or not it would finally crest the Sierras became moot even before California’s polls closed. In the statewide races, those candidates with a “D” next to their name – despite their gross incompetence, ethical ickiness, and/or obvious naked self-interest – all won rather easily.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Early Results Have Foley Leading in 5th District Supervisor Race

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Voters Decide 2022: Check full California election results

SAN FRANCISCO -- Voters across California and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election some experts have called the most consequential midterms in history. Click here for election results from Bay Area, California    While incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to have little trouble getting re-elected, there are a number of important offices in play with the outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races impacting control of Congress next year.For complete election results: State races resultsState proposition resultsFederal race results Alameda County results  Contra Costa County resultsMarin County results Napa County results -- San Francisco County resultsSan Mateo County resultsSanta Clara County resultsSolano County resultsSonoma County results
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION

November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

John Campbell Faring Strongly in Early San Juan Capistrano Election Results

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SFGate

Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

San Clemente High Students Hope to Sell Shirts to Fund Suicide Prevention Resources

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Early Santa Ana election results show the anti-police candidates are losing

The early 2022 General Election results are in and the good news is that the anti-police candidates in Santa Ana are not faring well. Mayoral candidate Valerie Amezcua, who retired from the O.C. Probation Department, is comfortably leading in the mayoral race with over 40% of the vote. The anti-police mayoral candidate, Sal Tinajero, is currently way behind her in third place. Amezcua has almost 3,000 more votes than Tinajero. If Amezcua hangs on for the victory she will be Santa Ana’s first woman Mayor in its 153 year history, and also the first Latina to serve in that capacity.
SANTA ANA, CA
SFGate

Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
CALIFORNIA STATE

