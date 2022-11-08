Read full article on original website
European stocks held back by recession warnings
European stock markets on Friday failed to match soaring gains overnight in Asia and on Wall Street, as recession prospects offset a boost from slower US inflation. Asian equities closed sharply higher after a bumper session on Wall Street Thursday, as lower US inflation dimmed expectations of more aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Asian economic chief says region needs 'investment,' not 'tensions' from US, China ahead of Biden visit
Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, ASEAN Secretary-General, has urged the U.S. and China to work towards strong partnerships instead of making the region the focus for geopolitical rivalry.
