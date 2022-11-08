Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach, sheriff says
It appears Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a grisly discovery in Martin County. Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV on Thursday afternoon that crime scene technicians were investigating what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. Snyder said strong winds from Nicole, which made...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.
cw34.com
Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Investigators say they believe the remains are from...
cbs12.com
Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
WPBF News 25
Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
cbs12.com
Transit alert issued in Vero Beach due to severe flooding
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is alerting residents of severe flooding areas following Hurricane Nicole. Royal Palm Blvd and Indian River Blvd (near the First Presbyterian Church Vero Beach) The east side of the 17th Street Bridge. McWilliams Park and Boat Ramp. Royal Palm...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Sheriff sends message to criminals and residents in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff in Indian River County shared two messages Wednesday afternoon with Tropical Storm Nicole on approach to Florida. One to homeowners in low-lying areas. Sheriff Eric Flowers aimed the second message at "the bad guys" who might want to take advantage of the incoming storm and evacuations.
cw34.com
Police: Convicted felon falls asleep in middle of the road with loaded gun
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found a convicted felon asleep at the wheel with a gun in his car in Port St. Lucie. Ricardo Taylor, a 34-year-old convicted felon, was arrested and taken to jail. On Nov. 7 around 5 a.m., officers with the Port St. Lucie...
WPBF News 25
Human remains unearthed on ancient Native American burial ground following Nicole
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County officials launched an investigation after human remains were unearthed on Hutchinson Island on Thursday following Nicole. Sheriff's Office officials said the high surf led to human remains becoming visible on Chastain Beach. "We are working as if it’s a crime scene out of...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Boat ramp buried by flooding in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park where a boat ramp is under water. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
cw34.com
Police needs help identifying hit-and-run suspect
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a hit-and-run. The incident occurred on Nov. 4 at 200 S Whitney Dr. around 7 p.m. Officer say the driver is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair and a thin beard around his jawline.
WPTV
Bridges to Indian River County barrier islands reopen following Nicole's landfall
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Bridges connecting the barrier islands to the mainland in Indian River County reopened Thursday morning after they were closed because of Nicole. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday the bridges "are now determined to be impassible by non-emergency vehicular traffic." Impacted bridges...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Curfew in place for Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says a curfew will go in effect for the county. It begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 7 a.m. on Thursday. The effects from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to be the strongest overnight when the storm is...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
Vero Beach man arrested after threatening to harm deputies
A Vero Beach man was arrested Sunday after threatening to harm law enforcement officers, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Power line at dangerously low level in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane overnight Thursday. The storm has left behind dangerous conditions across South Florida, including flooding and eroded roadways, but one danger that may go unnoticed during the night involves power lines. CBS12's Dylan Huberman reports that a...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
Florida Man Charged After Tying Up, Muzzling, And Abandoning German Shepherd To Die
A Florida man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges this week, after allegedly muzzling, tying up, and abandoning his German Shepherd along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up
Click10.com
Residents in Vero Beach preparing for impact of Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole neared Florida’s east coast, residents and visitors in Vero Beach prepared for its impact as best they could. Businesses in the heart of the tourist district were shuttered up, and most places, even grocery stores, closed early and were protected with sandbags.
NBC Miami
Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches
The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
