Vero Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.
COCOA, FL
cw34.com

Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Investigators say they believe the remains are from...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
PALM CITY, FL
WPBF News 25

Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Transit alert issued in Vero Beach due to severe flooding

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is alerting residents of severe flooding areas following Hurricane Nicole. Royal Palm Blvd and Indian River Blvd (near the First Presbyterian Church Vero Beach) The east side of the 17th Street Bridge. McWilliams Park and Boat Ramp. Royal Palm...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police needs help identifying hit-and-run suspect

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a hit-and-run. The incident occurred on Nov. 4 at 200 S Whitney Dr. around 7 p.m. Officer say the driver is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair and a thin beard around his jawline.
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Curfew in place for Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says a curfew will go in effect for the county. It begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 7 a.m. on Thursday. The effects from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to be the strongest overnight when the storm is...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Power line at dangerously low level in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane overnight Thursday. The storm has left behind dangerous conditions across South Florida, including flooding and eroded roadways, but one danger that may go unnoticed during the night involves power lines. CBS12's Dylan Huberman reports that a...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Click10.com

Residents in Vero Beach preparing for impact of Hurricane Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole neared Florida’s east coast, residents and visitors in Vero Beach prepared for its impact as best they could. Businesses in the heart of the tourist district were shuttered up, and most places, even grocery stores, closed early and were protected with sandbags.
VERO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches

The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
VERO BEACH, FL

