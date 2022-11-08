ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Incumbent Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio gubernatorial race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mike DeWine has won a second term as Ohio's governor. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, who was trying to become the first woman to be elected governor of the Buckeye State. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. DeWine...
Ohio voters determine fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters voted on two ballot issues that will change the state constitution if passed. Issue 1 would make it easier to keep people in jail before their case heads to trial. Supporters have said it's all about public safety. Those against it said it...
Ohio reports under 10,900 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 10,900 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, the state has reported 10,865 cases, 521 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 33 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 8 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 12,262 new...
OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
