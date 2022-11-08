Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
DeWine talks next 4 years, reproductive rights, investments in Ohio in 1-on-1 interview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine is excited about this time for Ohio, and his Election Day win. "Ohio is on the move," DeWine said. "This is a great time in Ohio history." He beat Democratic challenger Nan Whaley by over 1 million votes according to the most...
myfox28columbus.com
Incumbent Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio gubernatorial race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mike DeWine has won a second term as Ohio's governor. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, who was trying to become the first woman to be elected governor of the Buckeye State. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. DeWine...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio voters determine fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters voted on two ballot issues that will change the state constitution if passed. Issue 1 would make it easier to keep people in jail before their case heads to trial. Supporters have said it's all about public safety. Those against it said it...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio reports under 10,900 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 10,900 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, the state has reported 10,865 cases, 521 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 33 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 8 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 12,262 new...
myfox28columbus.com
OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
myfox28columbus.com
Rock legend Joe Walsh starts Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade with a bang
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Arena is soon to be overrun with rock stars as Rock Hall of Fame guitarist Joe Walsh brings some of the biggest acts from Ohio to one stage to help raise money for veterans groups. ABC 6/FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick...
