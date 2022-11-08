Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Wind & rain picks up as Nicole moves in later today
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The morning hours today will only feature a low-end chance for showers as the more scattered outermost rain bands of Nicole move through from west to east. Rain and wind will pick up substantially after that for the afternoon and evening hours as the center of Nicole approaches the Big Bend coastline, makes landfall south of Tallahassee, and moves into south Georgia tonight. When it comes to the winds, we’ll see speeds sustained in the 15-20 mph range during the first half of the day; these will increase into the 25-30 mph range as Nicole moves in during the PM hours. Wind gusts will be higher, of course, potentially reaching tropical storm force strength in the 35 to 40 mph range during that same time frame. Rainfall totals will be highest in areas near the AL/GA state line and in Early County, where we could see between 2 and 3 inches. Folks in western parts of the Wiregrass will see far less, likely only getting an inch of rain at best. Outside of what Nicole will bring us, it’ll be a cool day with highs only topping out near 70.
wdhn.com
Expect rain and wind as Nicole affects the Tri-State
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will feature increasing cloud cover as moisture on the northern edge of Tropical Storm Nicole streams in. Thanks to a shift in our winds to the northeast, temperatures will be much cooler than previous days as highs only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Additionally, wind speeds are expected to pick up with a tight pressure gradient in place. Most locations will see sustained winds in the 10-15 mph range throughout the day with gusts up to 30 mph possible, so make sure to bring in any loose objects you may have outdoors!
wdhn.com
Tropical weather tomorrow, then we cool down again
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect temperatures to drop into the middle and upper 50s tonight with clouds moving in. Tomorrow, most of the rain with Tropical Storm Nicole should hold off until about noon for Dothan, but a couple isolated showers will be possible before the main batch of rain moves in. Moderate rain will likely be present across much of the Tri-State region during the afternoon hours but taper off to light or non-existent for those close to the I-65 corridor. As the center of the storm moves inland, rainfall rates will likely increase during the evening hours. Temperatures will hold in the middle and upper 60s most of the day. While this storm won’t be good for those hoping to go to the National Peanut Festival, it will bring us very beneficial rainfall. Expect lower rainfall totals between 0.5″ to an inch closer to I-65 and higher totals in excess of 2 inches around and east of the Alabama/Georgia state line. Winds will be breezy tonight and tomorrow with most of our sustained winds around 30 mph before the storm approaches our area. By the afternoon, winds could be sustained around 25-30 mph, and gusts could be closer to 35 or 40 mph or even higher, especially in SW Georgia.
WJZ Alert Day: Approaching hurricane will bring storms and wind gusts to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- WJZ's Meg McNamara and Tim Williams have declared Friday and Saturday WJZ Alert Days.The Alert Day warning will extend from Friday into Saturday morning. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane on Wednesday.It will make landfall on the eastern peninsula of Florida sometime between late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. In Maryland, there will be widespread and heavy rain on Friday extending into Saturday morning. Most parts of the state will pick up one to two inches of rain with some parts of the state getting higher amounts of rain than that. Additionally, there could be strong to severe thunderstorms and gusty winds as the system tracks through the area.
Nicole's gusty winds, high tides cause rough surf, beach flooding
FORT LAUDERDALE - Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Nicole's outer bands combined with high tides sent waves and water over South Florida's beaches. At Fort Lauderdale beach, the water nearly reached the sidewalk. The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk flooded. Some local business owners on the famous walk decided to close for the day. The water came up so far on the beach at high tide that they had to move a lifeguard tower back as it was leaning forward. Some people out for a walk got nervous about it tipping over. One woman said she's never seen that happen....
wdhn.com
Nicole to bring indirect impacts to the Tri-State
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll rise into the low and mid 80s one more time today. Mainly sunny skies will prevail. Wednesday will feature a pretty significant change from the status quo of the last week. First, we can anticipate a pretty significant drop in temperature as cool northeasterly flow from an area of high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic takes over. Secondly, we can expect an increase in cloud cover as moisture on the very outer edge of Tropical Storm Nicole streams in. And, thirdly, winds will pick up with a tight pressure gradient over our area thanks to the aforementioned high pressure system to our northeast and Nicole (a low pressure system) to our southeast. We’ll begin the morning in the upper 40s and low 50s and only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.
wdhn.com
Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over the Blue...
wdhn.com
Tropical weather first, then a big cold front next
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be significantly cooler than previous nights with lows dropping into the low 50s with a few spots potentially dropping into the upper 40s. Wednesday will be breezy and much cooler with highs likely topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s instead of the 80s.
WOKV.com
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida Early morning Wednesday, winds caused some transformers and batteries to explode in Miami. (NCD)
Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier
FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
WPTV
Sailboat drifts, slams against seawall as Nicole brings high tides, strong rip currents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to South Florida we are beginning to see high tides and strong rip currents. On the West Palm Beach Intracoastal Waterway, a sailboat was spotted slamming against the seawall. WPTV spoke to Steven Reiner, a boat captain who...
“Fireball” meteor detected by satellite Tuesday night, seen in Indiana
INDIANA — Did you see a “fireball” meteor in the sky Tuesday night? One was detected by satellite! Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, a “fireball” meteor was reported around social media and sent to the American Meteor Society website. The Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) on the GOES-16 satellite can sometimes detect the light from […]
bocaratontribune.com
10 pm Advisory: Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Cat 1 late Wednesday
According to the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west, southwest at 10 mph. Nicole is now near hurricane strength as it heads toward the northwest Bahamas, taking aim at Florida. Per the NHC, a...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
Click10.com
Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
Click10.com
Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
Miami Weather Quick Weekend Update: Rain, strong winds on Tuesday
MIAMI -- A broad area of low pressure that has a high chance to develop will track westward towards the Bahamas and Florida's East Coast throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. As this happens, the low may become a subtropical or tropical depression but regardless of how well organized it becomes, South Florida will be dealing with increasing rain chances and strong winds beginning Tuesday.
