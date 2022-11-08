Read full article on original website
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Chronicle
Historic offensive output leads Duke women's basketball to home rout of Charleston Southern
Monday morning was a record-breaking occasion in Cameron Indoor Stadium, as Duke surpassed its single-game foul record in its season-opening win against North Carolina A&T. But in the first half Thursday evening against Charleston Southern, Duke almost found a much better meaning of record-breaking. The Blue Devils put up 62...
Chronicle
5 things to know for when Duke football seeks third-straight ACC win against Virginia Tech
Duke is coming off of a 38-31 victory against Boston College, and is looking to win three straight ACC games for the first time since 2015. Here are five things to know as Duke takes on Virginia Tech this Saturday. Don’t overlook the Hokies. A year ago, it would...
Duke basketball powers up with signature from five-star forward
TJ Power became the final addition to the five-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class with his commitment to the Blue Devils in September. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward did not hesitate to make his pledge official. At No....
chapelboro.com
UNC vs. College of Charleston (2022): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will be back in action Friday night, when the Tar Heels host College of Charleston in the Smith Center. This is the third consecutive season the Tar Heels will have faced the Cougars, with Carolina winning the previous two. If you aren’t...
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball wins but struggles to find consistency, discipline against North Carolina A&T
To really count success for a program like Duke’s, the quality of play must live up to its high expectations. In Monday’s season-opener against North Carolina A&T, Duke played a solid first half before winning 77-57 despite its record-setting fouling performance. “I'm just kind of taking the non-conference...
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season. The Spring...
Canes Make the Cut for Speedy Texas RB McFall
Looking at the top prospects that Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are recruiting for the class of 2024.
UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
WITN
Sports Spotlight: East Duplin senior running back Gaby is one of the state’s highest scoring players
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin football is having an outstanding season. The Panthers won their conference title and are led by more than a dozen seniors. One of them, running back Avery Gaby is one of the top players in the state. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.
WRAL
North Carolina high school athletes who have committed & signed with colleges
Across all sports, HighSchoolOT is tracking commitments from high schools throughout North Carolina. Report commitments and signings to us at HSOTRecruiting@wral.com.
New Bern, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in New Bern. The Hoggard High School football team will have a game with New Bern High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. The Hoggard High School football team will have a game with New Bern High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in Greensboro
Located at 4218 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro, NC 27409, The Juicy Crab store #50 is excited to welcome the public to its grand opening at noon on November 7th. Check out their full menu here. Phone number is (336) 285-6299.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
Raleigh woman wins her second Cash 5 jackpot
A Raleigh woman is extra lucky after winning her second jackpot.
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
