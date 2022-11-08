ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTarHeels

Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball

Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season. The Spring...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
GREENSBORO, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy