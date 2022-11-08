Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
The election's over. Now it's time to 'lay down arms' and start governing | Ciattarelli
We made it! With the election behind us, we no longer need to see or hear all the campaign ads that dominated network television, radio and our iPhones. Amazingly, there were times when four to five to six political spots appeared in a row. Millions of dollars were spent telling us who was...
