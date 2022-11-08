Glen Ullin receives $365K grant for electric school bus

GLEN ULLIN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Glen Ullin Public School District will soon be getting a new electric ride.

During the summer, the Superintendent got an email about getting an electric bus with a grant through Lion Electric. Lion Electric is a bus company located in Toronto, Canada.

“The first step was to have a meeting with Lion Electric, kind of getting the specifics about what the grant entailed and what the bus entailed,” said Peter Remboldt, Superintendent for Glen Ullin Public Schools.

According to the EPA , the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 authorized the EPA to offer rebates to replace traditional school buses with electric school buses in order to reduce harmful emissions.

Remboldt also says the electric bus will help cut down on the costs of maintenance.

“Over the last two years, we’ve had a lot of repairs we’ve had to make to our buses,” said Remboldt. “Our buses are getting older and the cost of upkeep on those is quite high.”

According to Remboldt, the district has spent more than $50,000 the past two years to keep the school buses functional.

This new bus will also help cut down on the cost of fuel.

Glen Ullin was awarded a grant of $365,000 which will pay for the cost of the new bus and a charger.



“We are expecting to receive the bus in May or June of next year,” said Remboldt.

Remboldt says North Dakota is the perfect place to test out these electric buses.



“We haven’t had an electric bus here in Western North Dakota,” said Remboldt. “We don’t know how it’s going to hold up with gravel roads and our temperatures and snow.”

However, Remboldt has been in contact with West Fargo, who has had an electric bus for four years now. So far, West Fargo has had a smooth ride with its bus ever since.

