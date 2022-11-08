ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Storm system expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds to San Diego County

By Megan Healy
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The second Pacific storm of the season takes aim at Southern California early this week and this one packs a bigger punch than last week’s.

A strong storm system off the coast of Washington Monday so far has brought scattered light showers across San Diego County. Tuesday is when the brunt of the storm hits us as it dips into an atmospheric river.

Showers will begin to move southeastward later Monday night and then will increase in coverage and intensity early Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. Moderate to heavy rainfall rates are possible with the waves of rain and could lead to flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for beaches, inland valleys and mountains from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

‘Significant storm system’ could deliver several inches of rain to Southern California

By middle of the week, rain accumulations show coastal areas getting around 1 inch of rain, 1.5 to 2 inches of rain in the foothills, 2-3 inches in the mountains and only a few hundredths of an inch of rain in San Diego County deserts.

It will also be very windy Tuesday (30-45 mph gusts for beaches/valleys/deserts and up to 50 mph gusts in the mountains) prompting Wind Advisories for the entire county.

Snow levels remain high Monday and for better part of Tuesday near 8,000 feet, but as colder air moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday, snow levels are expected to drop to around 5000 feet by Wednesday. San Diego County mountains may get snubbed from significant snow accumulation.

On the other hand, mountain communities to the northeast of us like Big Bear are forecasted to collect a few inches of snow.

Showers taper off by Wednesday afternoon and then drier and slightly warmer weather prevails into the weekend.

