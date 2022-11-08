ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crazy Dingo Brewing Company aims to give back

By Geoff Harris
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHoiR_0j2KLP7b00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Crazy Dingo Brewing Company is aiming to give back after the community helped with their rebuild.

While Hurricane Ian decimated areas both on or near the water, many inland areas were also hit hard by the storm. Including Crazy Dingo Brewery which sits about two miles off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

“The first thing that came to my mind was man, we worked all these years to bring this to the community and now it’s gone,” said Dan Esperon, one of the Co-Owners of Crazy Dingo.

After assessing all the damage, Esperon says it was clear they needed help. So they started an online fundraiser.

“As soon as he posted that we started getting people reaching out to us, offering cooler space, offering, you know, assistance in any way possible. Helping to clean up our area.” He said.

Fort Myers Brewing Company and Palm City Brewing were two of the local breweries who reached out to offer a helping hand. Each took about 30 kegs to store in their coolers so Crazy Dingo wouldn’t lose their inventory.

“They stepped in and helped, you know, we split our kegs off to both of them and they both took us in with open arms and helped us get everything gathered and set up.” said Esperon.

But it wasn’t just local breweries who offered to help.

Esperon says their electricians dropped everything they were doing to make sure they could get back up and running.

“Marco Coleman and Eric Taben who really stepped in pretty much (the) next day and dropped everything that they were doing and were able to get us running, a little bit at least electric wise, to the point where we can power our fermentation room and keep our beers at a constant temperature.”

So now, a little more than a month since the hurricane made landfall, Crazy Dingo is looking to give back to the community that gave them so much.

“We want to just kind of do as much as we can and provide as much of a safe and open environment for everybody so if anybody wants to do a fundraiser here in an open area, if they want to host fundraisers, if they need us to help in any way, shape or form, you know, we’re willing because this really changed us and opened our eyes completely as to what this Southwest Florida community but also Florida as a whole is willing to do in terms of small business owners, farmers and people in general.”

The team at Crazy Dingo has also partnered with other local and state breweries to launch a series of specialty beers, with the proceeds going towards Southwest Florida organizations.

“All those proceeds are going to be benefiting the Community Cooperative here in Fort Myers but we are going to be doing other beers in the coming future to support other local, Fort Myers businesses and also nonprofits that can assist us in distributing some of the profits from the beer that we brew,” Esperon said.

