Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lantern
USG announces free 1-year subscription to The New York Times for Ohio State community
The Undergraduate Student Government announced free digital access to The New York Times for students, faculty and staff Nov. 1, including access to all articles and games. Jack Tumulty, USG’s director of Student Affairs and a second-year in finance, said in an email research in the spring found that many students already purchase an annual $52 subscription. He said students may need access to the Times to complete coursework and hopes the free subscription will alleviate some of those costs.
Lantern
CABS route changes to go into effect Monday, includes more frequent stops
The Ohio State Campus Area Bus Service announced major route changes that will go into effect Monday and will restore service throughout campus. According to the Ohio State Transportation and Traffic Management website, the three current CABS routes — the Medical Center Express, East Residential routes and Buckeye Express — will keep running but make more frequent stops. In addition, Campus Loop South — a route suspended prior to the fall semester — will return with a 16-minute daytime service between Buckeye Lot and main campus.
Lantern
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDog
Ohio State students feeling peckish and looking for a new fried chicken restaurant can find their way over to OX-B’s Chicken. OX-B’s Chicken, an Ohio-based chicken brand, partnered with BrewDog’s Short North location and opened Oct. 27 at 1177 N. High St. With several locations throughout Lincoln...
Lantern
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at Northwestern
Second-year long snapper Mason Arnold’s second-career start for the Buckeyes began with conditions the Tampa, Florida, native had never played in before — rain and winds that reached 50 mph. No. 2 Ohio State managed a 21-7 win at Northwestern last Saturday in unfavorable weather, limiting the Buckeyes...
Lantern
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against Indiana
Confidence is high for the Buckeyes entering Week 11. No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) returns to Ohio Stadium to contest Indiana Saturday. Remaining No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff rankings, the Buckeyes come off a 21-7 win in inclement weather at Northwestern, emerging victorious in two-consecutive road games in which they were challenged all four quarters.
Lantern
Football: No. 2 Ohio State holds pat amid shuffling CFP rankings
Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday following its 21-7 win at Northwestern. The Buckeyes are one spot behind No. 1 Georgia, which jumped Ohio State after the Bulldogs’ win Saturday over the formerly top-ranked Volunteers, who dropped to No. 5. Rival...
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four sets
The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to 13 games in four sets at No. 15 Purdue Thursday. Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales opened up the match with a kill, and the Buckeyes (18-5, 14-1 Big Ten) found themselves with a 16-9 lead following the Boilermakers’ (18-7, 9-6 Big Ten) second timeout. Purdue scored out of the timeout but were outmatched 9-5 down the stretch, and Ohio State won the set 25-14.
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 Tennessee
Behind stellar defensive play and a third-quarter explosion led by senior guard Taylor Mikesell, the No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball team defeated No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 Tuesday at the Schottenstein Center. Tennessee jumped out to an early lead behind the play of senior guard Jordan Horston and senior...
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston Southern
The new-look Buckeyes got their season off on the right foot and now turn their focus to their latest nonconference test. Ohio State (1-0) hosts Charleston Southern Thursday as the Buckeyes continue their three-game homestand to start the year. Graduate guard Sean McNeil, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the season opener against Robert Morris Monday, said Ohio State showed potential to reach the goals set for this season.
Lantern
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film Festival
Daniel Raim’s acclaimed 2022 documentary “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” will be shown at the Columbus Museum of Art at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, concluding the Columbus Jewish Film Festival. With narration by Jeff Goldblum, the film chronicles the making of Norman Jewison’s famous musical film...
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Sueing leads Buckeyes in ‘really emotional’ return to court
Before redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes with 20 points in their season-opening win over Robert Morris Monday, he made a point to talk with one person before the game. His father. “It was really emotional,” Sueing said. “Just talking about how God put me through these couple...
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinals
The No. 3 Ohio State men’s soccer team lost in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals 2-1 against Rutgers Wednesday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Buckeyes (10-3-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) posted their best season under head coach Brian Maisonneuve but saw their Big Ten Tournament hopes cut short Wednesday.
Lantern
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA Tournament
Ohio State begins its national championship chase with a matchup against Bucknell — the winners of the Patriot League Tournament — Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes (10-5-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) hold the sixth seed in their region and are rewarded with the chance to host a first-round matchup against the Bison (8-5-6, 5-1-3 Patriot League).
