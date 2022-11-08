ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Meth kingpin convicted in enterprise linked to two murders, St. Louis kidnapping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A federal jury has convicted a meth kingpin in a criminal enterprise linked to two murders that followed a kidnapping in St. Louis in 2018. Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, was found guilty of four felony charges in the investigation, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and participating in a money-laundering conspiracy. He has been in federal custody without bond since Dec. 18, 2018.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMBC.com

'We're going after them': DEA sees 41% spike in fentanyl seizures in Kansas and Missouri

Alarming new numbers from the Drug Enforcement Administration show a sharp increase in the amount of fentanyl being seized in Kansas and Missouri. From last year to this year, the amount of fentanyl recovered in the division covering both states is up by 41%. KMBC 9 talked with the DEA and first responders about the concerning stats and what needs to happen to bring the fentanyl crisis to a close.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri man admits stealing dozens of catalytic converters

A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted to stealing 39 catalytic converters from trucks and vans around the St. Louis area. Matthew Jennings, 31, of East St. Louis, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one felony count of conspiracy to transport and sell stolen goods. He admitted that beginning in December 2019, he and his co-defendant, D’Ante Carter, stole catalytic converters from vehicles in the St. Louis area and sold them for scrap.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMBC.com

Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
JOPLIN, MO
Missouri Independent

Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years

Standing on the Missouri Capitol steps moments after being released from prison, Bobby Bostic said the first place he planned to visit was his mother’s grave in St. Louis — a city he’d last freely walked in 1995. “I’m a free man all because of you all who supported me,” Bostic, 43, said Wednesday morning […] The post Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GRANITE CITY, IL

