Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Kingpin convicted in drug enterprise leading to meth conspiracies in Missouri, Oklahoma
A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a criminal enterprise by organizing and directing methamphetamine conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma.
Meth Kingpin Accused of St. Louis Kidnapping Found Guilty
Trevor Scott Sparks ran a violent drug ring that sold more than 1,000 pounds of meth
DEA St. Louis Division breaks its fentanyl seizure record
The Drug Enforcement Administration's St. Louis Division broke its fentanyl seizure record for Fiscal Year 2022, with a staggering 41% increase over the year prior.
KMOV
Prison advocacy groups concerned over number of overdoses in Missouri Corrections facilities
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - We’re learning more about an ongoing drug problem inside prisons across Missouri. Last month, we told you about a new Missouri Department of Corrections initiative to stop drugs from getting into facilities. Advocacy groups argue those steps aren’t working. Now, DOC leaders said they’re...
KMOV
FBI arrest Illinois woman for allegedly stealing more than $400k from bank
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former bank employee was arrested by the FBI Thursday after being accused of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha Cherry, 35, of Morrisonville, Ill. was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Oct. 26 on one count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer.
Meth kingpin convicted in enterprise linked to two murders, St. Louis kidnapping
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A federal jury has convicted a meth kingpin in a criminal enterprise linked to two murders that followed a kidnapping in St. Louis in 2018. Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, was found guilty of four felony charges in the investigation, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and participating in a money-laundering conspiracy. He has been in federal custody without bond since Dec. 18, 2018.
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
KMBC.com
'We're going after them': DEA sees 41% spike in fentanyl seizures in Kansas and Missouri
Alarming new numbers from the Drug Enforcement Administration show a sharp increase in the amount of fentanyl being seized in Kansas and Missouri. From last year to this year, the amount of fentanyl recovered in the division covering both states is up by 41%. KMBC 9 talked with the DEA and first responders about the concerning stats and what needs to happen to bring the fentanyl crisis to a close.
kttn.com
Missouri man admits stealing dozens of catalytic converters
A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted to stealing 39 catalytic converters from trucks and vans around the St. Louis area. Matthew Jennings, 31, of East St. Louis, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one felony count of conspiracy to transport and sell stolen goods. He admitted that beginning in December 2019, he and his co-defendant, D’Ante Carter, stole catalytic converters from vehicles in the St. Louis area and sold them for scrap.
Missouri medical and recreational marijuana differences
On Nov. 8, Missourians decided to legalize recreational marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since Missourians voted in favor of it in 2018.
KMBC.com
Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case
The Clinton County State's Attorney's Office charged a Breese, Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Missouri duo's $50,000 Powerball ticket sat unchecked for months
A Missouri man who won a $50,000 lottery prize with a friend said the ticket had been on his dresser for months before he discovered it was a winner.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years
Standing on the Missouri Capitol steps moments after being released from prison, Bobby Bostic said the first place he planned to visit was his mother’s grave in St. Louis — a city he’d last freely walked in 1995. “I’m a free man all because of you all who supported me,” Bostic, 43, said Wednesday morning […] The post Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Several St. Louis restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — Another night of break-ins was reported at several restaurants across the City of St. Louis early Wednesday morning. This time, the suspects targeted Vicia, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Five Guys and a few other popular restaurants. The first incident was reported at around 12:10 a.m. at Sunny’s Cantina,...
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
KSDK
Amid continued radioactivity concerns at Jana Elementary, new study finds other chemicals nearby
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The years Kim Visintine had with her son Zach just weren’t enough. “We were blessed with him for six years of life," said Visintine, a former North County resident. Zach died from a rare brain tumor. “That is typically found in folks who've been exposed...
Comments / 1