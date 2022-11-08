MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Mesa Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old in Mesa. According to a statement released on Nov. 8, 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones was arrested in connection with the death Deangelo Tye. Tye's body was found by officers on the morning of Nov. 6, after they were sent to a residential neighborhood in the area of University Drive and Sossaman Road. Officers responded to the area, following a 9-1-1 call in which the caller says they found their friend dead.

