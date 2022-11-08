Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Circle K employee shoots man, leaving him critically injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a Circle K clerk shot a man at a location near 35th Avenue and Greenway on Thursday. Officials say the incident happened during a food delivery while the store was closed at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. The clerk walked inside the...
fox10phoenix.com
Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday. Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler. When...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County officials provide updates on ballot counting efforts
PHOENIX - On the afternoon of Nov. 10, Maricopa County election officials gave an update on their ballot processing and tabulation. A tranche of results, expected to be a little bit more than the 62,000 votes results from the night of Nov. 9, is expected around 8:00 p.m., but it won't include those ballots from Election Day. Officials say they will likely start announcing those numbers, beginning on Nov. 11.
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Police recover 160K fentanyl pills, guns, and cash during investigation
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police say several guns and numerous drugs are off the street following a recent investigation in Tempe. Few details have been released on the investigation, but Tempe Police tweeted on Nov. 10 that 160,000 fentanyl pills, 10,000 pills of Xanax, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of heroin, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, seven handguns, and $16,000 in cash were recovered.
fox10phoenix.com
2 shot inside Chandler apartment, homeowner assaulted: police
Police say the incident happened near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Following the shooting, investigators say the suspects ran from the scene, forced their way into a nearby apartment, and assaulted the homeowner.
fox10phoenix.com
Hit-and-run driver arrested in crash involving Glendale officer
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a Glendale police officer overnight. The officer reportedly had been driving through an intersection at 75th Avenue and Glendale with a suspect in custody in the backseat at around 12:30 a.m. when the crash happened. Police say a...
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Cave Creek shop specializes in one-of-a-kind hat
For centuries, a person's hat is considered a symbol of that person's place in society, as well as their style. For this week's Made In Arizona, we take a look a one shop in the far North Valley that specializes in these status symbols.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?
PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County ballot count attracting global media attention
Reporters from across the country and around the world have gathered in Phoenix, as officials continue to count ballots cast during Tuesday's election. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
2 teens shot outside north Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after two teens were shot near 35th Avenue and Northern early Tuesday morning. Investigators say that the victims had been sitting outside an apartment complex in the area at around 3:45 a.m. when an unknown person shot them, striking them both. The two teens, both...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona veteran receives honorable discharge after decades-old error was corrected
PHOENIX - Nearly 50 years after serving during the Vietnam Conflict, a Phoenix area veteran is finally receiving an honorable discharge from the Army. Silvestre Primous, now in his 70s, received his honorable discharge during a small ceremony held in Phoenix. The ceremony was filled with food and music, as well as family and friends.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Man arrested, accused of murder at Mesa apartment
MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Mesa Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old in Mesa. According to a statement released on Nov. 8, 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones was arrested in connection with the death Deangelo Tye. Tye's body was found by officers on the morning of Nov. 6, after they were sent to a residential neighborhood in the area of University Drive and Sossaman Road. Officers responded to the area, following a 9-1-1 call in which the caller says they found their friend dead.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect in deadly Chandler shooting accused of breaking into apartment, assaulting residents
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man is dead and suspects are in custody after a Chandler double shooting and break-in that prompted police to advise residents to stay in their homes. Police say the incident happened on Nov 9 near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. According to Sgt. Jason McClimans, a...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Solution to voting machine problems found, Maricopa County claims
PHOENIX - Maricopa County officials say they have identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley on Election Day. "Maricopa County has identified the solution for the tabulation issues at about 60 Vote Centers. County technicians have changed the...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County officials still counting ballots amid tight races
County officials say many races have a very close margin, so all ballots must be counted in order to have a clear winner. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County still has hundreds of thousands of ballots to count
A day after Election Day, results are still coming in for the various races that were on the ballot, and there are many votes that need to be counted in Maricopa County. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has a look.
fox10phoenix.com
Vote count continues in Maricopa County
Results are still coming in for Arizona's most closely-watched races. FOX 10's Anita Roman visits the Maricopa County Election Center to find out where the ballot count stands the morning after Election Day.
fox10phoenix.com
Election 2022: Judge denies GOP request to keep Arizona polls open later
PHOENIX - A judge has denied a request made by the lawyers for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters to extend voting hours until 10 p.m. on Election Day. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ryan denied a request from Republicans to keep the polls open,...
fox10phoenix.com
Happy 247th birthday to the United States Marine Corps
VIRGINIA - The United States Marine Corps celebrated their 247 years in existence Thursday with the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The statue memorializes the six men who raised the American flag at Iwo Jima during World War II. Gen. David Berger, the...
Comments / 0