Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Circle K employee shoots man, leaving him critically injured

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a Circle K clerk shot a man at a location near 35th Avenue and Greenway on Thursday. Officials say the incident happened during a food delivery while the store was closed at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. The clerk walked inside the...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday. Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County officials provide updates on ballot counting efforts

PHOENIX - On the afternoon of Nov. 10, Maricopa County election officials gave an update on their ballot processing and tabulation. A tranche of results, expected to be a little bit more than the 62,000 votes results from the night of Nov. 9, is expected around 8:00 p.m., but it won't include those ballots from Election Day. Officials say they will likely start announcing those numbers, beginning on Nov. 11.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe Police recover 160K fentanyl pills, guns, and cash during investigation

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police say several guns and numerous drugs are off the street following a recent investigation in Tempe. Few details have been released on the investigation, but Tempe Police tweeted on Nov. 10 that 160,000 fentanyl pills, 10,000 pills of Xanax, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of heroin, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, seven handguns, and $16,000 in cash were recovered.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Hit-and-run driver arrested in crash involving Glendale officer

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a Glendale police officer overnight. The officer reportedly had been driving through an intersection at 75th Avenue and Glendale with a suspect in custody in the backseat at around 12:30 a.m. when the crash happened. Police say a...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?

PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2 teens shot outside north Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after two teens were shot near 35th Avenue and Northern early Tuesday morning. Investigators say that the victims had been sitting outside an apartment complex in the area at around 3:45 a.m. when an unknown person shot them, striking them both. The two teens, both...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona veteran receives honorable discharge after decades-old error was corrected

PHOENIX - Nearly 50 years after serving during the Vietnam Conflict, a Phoenix area veteran is finally receiving an honorable discharge from the Army. Silvestre Primous, now in his 70s, received his honorable discharge during a small ceremony held in Phoenix. The ceremony was filled with food and music, as well as family and friends.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police: Man arrested, accused of murder at Mesa apartment

MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Mesa Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old in Mesa. According to a statement released on Nov. 8, 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones was arrested in connection with the death Deangelo Tye. Tye's body was found by officers on the morning of Nov. 6, after they were sent to a residential neighborhood in the area of University Drive and Sossaman Road. Officers responded to the area, following a 9-1-1 call in which the caller says they found their friend dead.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Vote count continues in Maricopa County

Results are still coming in for Arizona's most closely-watched races. FOX 10's Anita Roman visits the Maricopa County Election Center to find out where the ballot count stands the morning after Election Day.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Happy 247th birthday to the United States Marine Corps

VIRGINIA - The United States Marine Corps celebrated their 247 years in existence Thursday with the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The statue memorializes the six men who raised the American flag at Iwo Jima during World War II. Gen. David Berger, the...
ARLINGTON, AZ

