A woman is facing charges after a video showing her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon circulated on social media
The Grand Canyon National Park said the public helped identify the individual after a video showing her golfing into the Grand Canyon circulated online.
CNBC
This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000
When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
$4.3M lottery ticket sold at Arizona grocery store goes unclaimed: report
No one claimed a winning lottery ticket worth over $4 million that was sold at a Mesa, Arizona, grocery store in April. The deadline was 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrest
In the video, which a bystander shot, officers are seen kicking the man while he was facedown and prone on the ground before being fully handcuffed. Two Phoenix officers are on leave after brutalizing Harry Denman after police say he shot at a patrol car. Dr. Rashad Richey discusses on Indisputable. Tell us what you think in the comments below.
Stunning Video Shows Fireball Blazing Across Arizona Sky
“What are the chances of filming it with a cellphone?"
a-z-animals.com
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit
Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
Hundreds of Valley homes will have their water cut off at years end. So far, their only solution has restrictive caveats
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Residents of an East Valley rural community have been dealing with an impending water crisis for nearly a year. Last November, the city of Scottsdale sent a letter to residents that said the City would be cutting off water hauling services, the main way hundreds of the area's homes get water, at the end of 2022.
'We are going to be homeless': How mobile homeowners are being forced out in metro Phoenix
Homeowners in mobile home parks across metro Phoenix are getting evicted. Many own the mobile home but rent the small lot it sets on. “This is more than just a notice to get out,” said Priscilla Salazar, whose family has lived 11 years in the Weldon Park mobile home community near 16th Street and Osborn Road. “We are going to be homeless.”
Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Sixth Time In Months
The reservoir is currently experiencing a historic drought.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
Someone is shooting wild horses in southern Utah and the West. Why?
The shooting deaths of 16 wild horses in Utah’s San Juan County remains a mystery. Horses have also been found shot to death in Arizona. An advocacy group is demanding answers.
Phoenix police identify body found in canal near Dunlap, 7th avenues
Phoenix police identified Jose Jimenez, 47, as the person found in a canal near Dunlap and Seventh avenues on Sunday. Officers responded to a call about an injured person in the canal. When they arrived, they found the body of Jimenez. ...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Winning Powerball Ticket Sells in California: Here’s How Much the Winner Will Pay in Taxes
On Tuesday morning, the Powerball announced the winning numbers for the largest jackpot prize in lottery history. Before Tuesday, more than 40 straight drawings had passed without a single winner. Finally though, a lucky ticketholder in California won an unbelievable $2.04 billion, blowing the previous record—$1.586 billion—entirely out of the water. Further, because most Powerball winners choose to claim their prize in cash, a lot of those winnings will go to taxes. But just how much can we expect the lucky winner to lose out on?
