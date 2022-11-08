Read full article on original website
New video shows Phoenix police using alleged excessive force during arrest
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day
Man linked to several burglaries arrested after brief chase in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man linked to several Chandler burglaries is facing charges after leading Phoenix officers on a brief chase Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., officers attempted to pull over 18-year-old Jose Miguel Puga, who was driving a reported stolen Hyundai near 5th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. The car was stolen on Oct. 30 when police say Puga was caught on surveillance video pulling into a driveway just a few blocks where the car was stolen.
2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex
Attorney, former police officer weigh in on Scottsdale detective DUI arrest
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale Police Department detective was arrested over the weekend, accused of driving under the influence and crashing into another car. Police say Detective Michael Lanouar was off-duty in a city-leased vehicle. The crash happened Friday around 10 p.m. near Pima and Indian School Roads,...
Suspect attacked man, woman at home after running from deadly shooting scene, Chandler police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say a man attacked two people inside a home after he took off from a deadly shooting scene on Wednesday. According to court documents, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr. ran from the Casa Del Sol apartments near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue around 2:30 p.m. shortly after the gunshots. When police arrived at the complex, they found a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl shot. They were both taken to the hospital, where the man later died. The woman is still in critical condition, police said on Thursday. Their names have not been released.
Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says
A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor's office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney's Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
Man accused of killing couple during shootout with their son at Mesa apartment complex
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after a shooting ended with a husband and wife dead at a Mesa apartment complex last week. Police say 44-year-old Johnel Trinidad is accused of killing the woman he was having an affair with and her husband during a shootout with their son. On Nov. 1, officers were called out to Silver Creek Apartments near Power Road and Main Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and his wife, 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde, shot underneath a stairwell at the complex. The Lazalde’s were taken to the hospital but later died.
Police arrest two suspects after double shooting in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that hospitalized two people near downtown Chandler. Police say the shooting occurred near Palm Lane and Pecos Road. Two people injured during the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say they do not believe there is any danger or ongoing threat to the community.
Officer stops woman pulling out gun at Phoenix school
Officials: Arizona man arrested after camera footage allegedly catches him moving body
MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa, Arizona has been arrested after camera footage reportedly caught him moving a body, officials said. According to a news release from the Mesa Police Department, on Sunday just after 6 a.m., officers were called out to a house near East University Drive and North Sossaman Road after someone called 911 to report that they found their friend dead. When officers at the scene, they found the body of Deangelo Tye, 36, outside in an apartment complex landscaping.
'Scamily matters': How a Virginia man's debit card was illegally used in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Phoenix police arrested a man on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found evidence on his phone suggesting he was virtually exchanging fake ID cards and banking information with others, court records show. Marcus Reid, 24, was detained...
Man arrested after standoff with police at Valley business
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said an arrest has been made after a suspect was involved in a standoff with police at a Valley business Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed Tuesday that the suspect arrested in connection to the incident has been identified as 47-year-old Victor Bautista Navarrete. Phoenix police attempted...
Police identify non-verbal woman located in Tempe
According to Tempe police, the woman was found Monday night near Mill Avenue and Curry Road north of Tempe Town Lake. Police say the female appears to be non-verbal.
Phoenix woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for PPP loan fraud
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution after committing paycheck protection loan fraud. Celestine Coletta Strong, 46, was sentenced on Monday to prison, ordered to pay $327,448 in restitution, and surrender her 2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 and 2018 Dodge Challenger. Strong also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She had applied for and received loans from the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic while actively falsifying employee information, wage information, and bank statements. In total, Strong held 17 different loans worth more than $3.5 million.
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
