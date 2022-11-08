ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

wvtm13.com

Warming stations to open in Birmingham, Anniston this weekend

Temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing this weekend, and warming stations will open to help people stay warm. According to a news release, the city of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission and open a warming station to the public Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

12 great places for holiday shopping in Birmingham

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? Malls, big box stores and online shops have already started their push for Black Friday, making the traditional post-Thanksgiving craziness all but moot. Gift-givers in Alabama have many options as they check off their lists for friends and family, but here’s one you...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

10 amazing weekend events in The Magic City—Nov. 11-13

We spy cooler temperatures this weekend in The Magic City. It’s time to head outside and have fun at these events—from parades to delicious food—with your crew in Birmingham, November 11-13. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Get ready for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Milestone for maternal care in west Alabama

CENTREVILLE, Ala. — One of the biggest challenges facing Alabama, and the nation, is providing quality medical care in rural areas. But tonight there is a progress report in a very important part of our viewing area. At Bibb Medical Center they are celebrating delivering their 500th baby since...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

YMCA set to close downtown Birmingham location

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Board directors of the Greater Birmingham area YMCA announced Tuesday that the downtown location will be closing on December 31. In a statement, Dan Pile, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham, said the board is in the process of finding a new location for its downtown services and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Downtown Birmingham YMCA permanently closing current facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YMCA of Greater Birmingham has announced that the Downtown YMCA facility will be closing permanently at the end of this year. In a statement, to Y members, the YMCA identified lingering effects of the pandemic as one of the factors that led to the decision. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham addressing ride-sharing scooter parking issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The City of Birmingham is working with micro-mobility vendor VEO Ride to address parking issues with its popular battery-powered scooter service. With the pain of downtown parking, Rob Fulham says Birmingham's newest mode of micro-mobility is the way to go. "It's nice to be able to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
FULTONDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Store employee arrested in shooting at Chevron in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Hoover man has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Birmingham earlier in the week. The Birmingham Police Department reported Mazin Othman, 40, was arrested and is facing warrants for assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The police department says a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Mark Pettway’s Carefully Planned Steps to Become a Law Enforcement Leader

Mark Pettway who once said law enforcement wasn’t really his first choice for a career is now on his way to a second full term as Jefferson County Sheriff. On Tuesday, Pettway, a Democrat, received 52.09 percent, or 102,440 votes, to defeat Republican challenger and newcomer Jared Hudson, who received 47.84 percent, or 94,077, according to unofficial results.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Firefighters battle house fire in Wylam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire that broke out in Wylam early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Washington St. At least one person was injured. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

