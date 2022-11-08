Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
whdh.com
Officials investigating Roslindale triple-decker fire that displaced 15
BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are searching for the cause of a fire that broke out in a triple-decker in Roslindale on Tuesday night that left 15 people without a home. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Washington Street around 5:45 p.m. found flames shooting out from the second and third floors, officials said.
whdh.com
Crews battle fire in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked into the evening Wednesday as they worked to extinguish a massive fire in Lowell that reduced a large building to a smoldering pile of rubble. Responders battled smoke and flames after receiving a report of a blaze at an auto parts and autobody shop...
whdh.com
Fire in Roslindale leaves 15 people without a home
BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood displaced ten adults and five children, according to officials. Boston Fire said the blaze was first reported around 5:45 p.m. on Washington Street, where first responders found flames burning on a triple-decker’s second and third floors. Phone video from...
3-Alarm Fire Tears Through 2,800-Square-Foot Natick Home (UPDATE)
Multiple crews extinguished a 3-alarm fire at a massive home in Natick, officials said. The fire broke out at 11 Union Street around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, WCVB reports. Footage and images captured heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home, where Natick Fire said the fire begun.
Fire Damages Building at NH’s Canobie Lake Park
Landscaping equipment is likely the cause of a fire in a building next to the ferris wheel at Canobie Lake Park Wednesday morning. A 911 call came in about the fire around 11 a.m. while the Salem Fire Department was already responding to five other events, according to Fire Chief Larry Best.
miltontimes.com
Novara closed after two-alarm fire
Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5. Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for...
whdh.com
Lynn Fire: 1 person unaccounted for after house fire on Circuit Ave
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Lynn say a person was unaccounted for after an early morning house fire forced residents, including two children, to escape. A multistory home on Circuit Avenue remained an active scene Tuesday, hours after Lynn Fire crews were able to put out a massive blaze that started sometime around 4 a.m.
whdh.com
Dorchester home severely damaged after overnight fire
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews were able to put out a large house fire in Dorchester overnight, putting out the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes. The blaze on Woodrow Avenue did leave parts of the house severely charred, including the back of the building, and...
whdh.com
Crews battle early morning house fire in Lynn that left family hospitalized
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn firefighters knocked down an early morning fire that tore through a multi-family home and left a family with two children recovering at the hospital, officials. said. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday found flames coming from the...
WMUR.com
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
Two people hospitalized, traffic delays reported after tractor trailer rollover on Mass Pike
WESTON, Mass. — A tractor trailer carrying thousands of pounds of paper rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital and causing major traffic delays. The Weston Fire Department says crews have been on scene since 3:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of...
whdh.com
Crews get ready as Nicole’s remnants head this way
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The sounds of leaf blowers filling the air Thursday as landscaping crews race against the rain. After crashing ashore in Florida, Hurricaine Nicole was quickly downgraded, but the remnants of the storm are headed this way Friday night into Saturday morning. DPW crews in Stoneham are...
whdh.com
Revere firefighters extinguish blaze at Kelly’s Roast Beef’s flagship location
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters worked quickly early Tuesday morning to extinguish a fire that broke out at the landmark Kelly’s Roast Beef location on Revere Beach Boulevard. The popular restaurant suffered some damage in the fire but it did not appear to be severe. Crews could be...
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Saugus Groom Killed Days Before Wedding In NH Motorcycle Crash: Report
A groom from Saugus has died and his fiancé is recovering after the two were victims of a motorcycle-involved crash in New Hampshire days before their wedding, WHDH reports. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac were on their way to put down their final deposit when they were hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla on Route 107 in Seabrook, NH, on Saturday, Nov. 5, the outlet reports.
whdh.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting flares around Rowes Wharf, striking Boston police officer with needle
BOSTON (WHDH) - Attempts to defuse a situation at the Waterfront in Downtown Boston on Saturday ended with a suspect arrested and a police officer rushed to the hospital. Boston Police said the incident happened over the weekend, when officers were called to the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf on Saturday night. They were dispatched after the department received reports of a man shooting flares on the harbor side of the hotel, causing damage to both the dock and nearby boats.
whdh.com
Local doctor thankful after Allston pawn shop recovers sentimental stolen necklace
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local doctor is thanking the owner of an Allston pawn shop after his quick thinking led to the recovery of a sentimental necklace that had been stolen and he feared he would never see again. In the hopes of recovering the necklace, which he said...
Police investigating deadly daytime shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male in his mid-30′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire on second floor of house in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to put out flames at a home in Lynn Sunday. Officials said the fire was on the second floor of a home on Harwood Street. With no injuries reported, damage to the building appeared to include some wood paneling left charred, with burnt debris was scattered along the driveway.
