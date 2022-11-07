Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 8, 2022. Editorial: Dialogue needed between schools, parents. Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen discussion nationally on schools’ efforts to rein in cell phones and pushback from parents. Honestly, both sides have valid arguments. There’s need for compromise. A story from PBS...
US News and World Report
Tennessee Approves 2 More Changes to State Constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to...
US News and World Report
Why AP Called Michigan Governor's Race for Gretchen Whitmer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins against Republican Tudor Dixon in Wayne County, anchored by Detroit, and got a majority of votes in Grand Rapids. There were not enough outstanding votes for Dixon to catch up, so The Associated Press called the contest early...
US News and World Report
Warnock, Walker in Tight Race in Georgia; Runoff Possible
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
US News and World Report
Democrat John Fetterman Wins US Senate Race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden's agenda for two more years.
US News and World Report
Arizona Rejects Legalizing Marijuana; Maryland Approves
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019.
US News and World Report
Democrat Leading in Race to Be California's Fiscal Chief
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Malia Cohen was leading in California’s race for controller, with early returns Tuesday night diminishing GOP hopes to win statewide office for the first time since 2006. Cohen, who serves on a state tax board, was leading Republican Lanhee Chen with 56% of...
US News and World Report
Illinois Man Gets 182 Years in Shooting That Paralyzed Boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced DeAngelo Higgs, 36, this...
Comments / 0