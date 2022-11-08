Read full article on original website
PWMania
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
PWMania
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
wrestletalk.com
Steve Austin Names WWE Hall Of Famer Who ‘Put Him On The Map’
Stone Cold Steve Austin recently identified the WWE Hall of Famer who helped “put him on the map” during their now legendary feud. The six-time WWE Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and former King of the Ring spoke to Complex, saying:. “Hanging out with Bret...
PWMania
Vince McMahon Allegedly Caused Shawn Michaels to Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. Regarding why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005, he said:. “Last...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Pulls Out Of Big Event
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is all set to return to in-ring action with her appearance announced for AEW Full Gear, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022. However, it seems like she has rescheduled one of upcoming appearances. Saraya made her...
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Blasted For Meaning ‘Absolutely Nothing’ After WWE RAW Return
Mia Yim had a solid gimmick during her time in Triple H’s version of NXT, but none of that mattered after she was called up to the main roster as part of Retribution. She was eventually released from the company last year. Yim came back recently, but Vince Russo was not a fan of her return at all.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – November 10, 2022
After a recap of the 11/3/2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening match. IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match. Brian Myers (c) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. Joe Hendry. Hendry ran down Myers in his promo before declaring...
PWMania
Ric Flair States That He Has Witnessed Individuals Crying After Being Humiliated by JBL
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed his recent comments about JBL being in the WWE Hall of Fame on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast:. “I’ve seen it all. I get so tired of people, you know, fans, marks, whatever they are, whatever, in all due respect to them, but they don’t have an opinion if they’re not there. To me, I’m never going to get off the fact that wrestling is a fraternity. It should be a brotherhood, respect for everybody, and there’s no time for anybody to cause anybody personal embarrassment or hardship in our business. There is no place for it. We all know the story of Bradshaw. It’s fu**ing brutal. but he’s rewarded with a Hall of Fame? It’s their company. They do what they want to do. But what about the three or four guys I’ve seen melt down personally, melt down and cry. They were so humiliated.”
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/11/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 11 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Shows Off His Physique On 52nd Birthday
Chris Jericho turns 52 on Wednesday, November 9, and the ROH World Champion is seemingly in pristine physical condition. The wrestling legend shared a selfie of himself late Tuesday night, as seen below. Jericho underwent a noticeable physical transformation following his near-death experience in late 2021 while he was on...
PWMania
Video: Watch AEW Dark (11/8/22) – Episode 169
The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga. * Kip Sabian vs. Marcus Kross. * Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzalez. * Zack Clayton vs....
PWMania
Title Matches To Open and Close Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS
Brian Myers will defend the Impact Digital Media Title against Joe Hendry to open tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS. Jordynne Grace will defend her Impact Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw in the main event of tonight’s show. Impact has also revealed the following details for tonight’s...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company
Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
PWMania
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/8/22
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 664,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is a 0.89% decrease from the previous week’s total of 670,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a...
PWMania
Gunther Discusses Being Eliminated Early in the 2019 WWE Survivor Series Match
Gunther discussed the 2019 WWE Survivor Series match he was in with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, as well as negative fan reactions to him being eliminated early. “Yeah, that’s just how things go sometimes. There’s not much you can say. There was a decision that was made and you go along with it and try to make the best out of it. I don’t think it was negative… When I started doing my bit in that match and then getting eliminated early, I think that did something to me.”
PWMania
Michael Cole Offers His Thoughts on the State of WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Departure
WWE announcer Michael Cole recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed how the company has been operating without Vince McMahon. Cole said, “Everything has been great. It’s been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great, it’s a different world,” he said “I worked under Vince for 25 years and I knew nothing else. He’s a second dad in many ways, I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it first happened and we’ve all settled in and realized the show must go on. The show is going on and we’re doing well.”
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
After last week’s disappointing show, AEW put on a solid show this week with some good things about it. Sammy Guevara vs Bryan Danielson and the face to face with Saraya and Britt Baker. But it still had some rather unimportant things on this show as well. Plus Full Gear I don’t think is being touted as much as it should be.
PWMania
Did Dynamite Sell Full Gear?
With just one more Dynamite broadcast before the Full Gear pay-per-view, the first PPV since the infamous All Out media scrum that will probably lead to the departure of CM Punk, the question can be asked, is this build toward Full Gear going to be effective?. As we saw on...
