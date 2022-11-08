ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

What Asuka and Io Sky Said During WWE RAW Translated Into English

The women’s War Games match for WWE Survivor Series 2022 was set up in a segment that aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Asuka and Io Sky had a verbal exchange in Japanese, which was translated by Twitter user @Himanshu Doi. Asuka: “Is that so, huh?...
PWMania

Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)

After last week’s disappointing show, AEW put on a solid show this week with some good things about it. Sammy Guevara vs Bryan Danielson and the face to face with Saraya and Britt Baker. But it still had some rather unimportant things on this show as well. Plus Full Gear I don’t think is being touted as much as it should be.
PWMania

Vince McMahon Allegedly Caused Shawn Michaels to Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan

MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. Regarding why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005, he said:. “Last...
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company

Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Results – November 10, 2022

After a recap of the 11/3/2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening match. IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match. Brian Myers (c) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. Joe Hendry. Hendry ran down Myers in his promo before declaring...
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Results – November 9, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts for the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, as the road to AEW Full Gear 2022 continues. On tap for tonight’s show is the latest from Jon Moxley and MJF...
BOSTON, MA
PWMania

Title Matches To Open and Close Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS

Brian Myers will defend the Impact Digital Media Title against Joe Hendry to open tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS. Jordynne Grace will defend her Impact Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw in the main event of tonight’s show. Impact has also revealed the following details for tonight’s...
PWMania

Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/11/22

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 11 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Did Dynamite Sell Full Gear?

With just one more Dynamite broadcast before the Full Gear pay-per-view, the first PPV since the infamous All Out media scrum that will probably lead to the departure of CM Punk, the question can be asked, is this build toward Full Gear going to be effective?. As we saw on...
PWMania

WWE Has Officially Retired the 24/7 Championship

It is now official. The WWE 24/7 Championship has come to an end. WWE.com has confirmed the title’s status. The active titles in the Superstars section show the year the belt was introduced until “Present.” The WWE 24/7 title, as seen below, is listed as a title that existed from 2019 to 2022.
PWMania

Big Stipulation Added to Title Match for Next Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up

A major stipulation has been added to the WWE NXT Women’s Title match next week. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode, as previously announced by WWE. The title defense will now be held under the rules of Last Woman Standing.
PWMania

Tony Schiavone Offers Huge Praise For AEW Broadcast Team Member Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette is a big deal. Not only has AEW President Tony Khan referred to her as one of the biggest signings in recent AEW history, longtime pro wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone thinks so, too. The AEW commentator recently sounded off on his What Happened When podcast about the addition...
PWMania

Michael Cole Offers His Thoughts on the State of WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Departure

WWE announcer Michael Cole recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed how the company has been operating without Vince McMahon. Cole said, “Everything has been great. It’s been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great, it’s a different world,” he said “I worked under Vince for 25 years and I knew nothing else. He’s a second dad in many ways, I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it first happened and we’ve all settled in and realized the show must go on. The show is going on and we’re doing well.”
PWMania

Davey Richards Explains How His NWA Appearance Came Together

Davey Richards is signed to MLW, but the forbidden door is open with NWA, as he stepped into the NWA ring to defend the MLW National Openweight Title against Thrillbilly Silas at NWA 74. Richards discussed how the NWA appearance came together on the Battleground podcast. “As people know, I’m...
PWMania

Pro Wrestling NOAH “Global Honored Crown” Results (11/10/22), 3 Title Changes

Pro Wrestling NOAH held its “Global Honored Crown” event on November 10 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. This event featured 5 title matches including the GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya defending against Timothy Thatcher in the main event. Here are the full results and highlights for Pro Wrestling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy