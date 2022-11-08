Read full article on original website
Evelyn Johnson
3d ago
my grandson died of F overdose he was 20...in Dec 2018..so the holidays are not celebrated...it's a horrible drug
4
Meth Kingpin Accused of St. Louis Kidnapping Found Guilty
Trevor Scott Sparks ran a violent drug ring that sold more than 1,000 pounds of meth
KMOV
FBI arrest Illinois woman for allegedly stealing more than $400k from bank
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former bank employee was arrested by the FBI Thursday after being accused of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha Cherry, 35, of Morrisonville, Ill. was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Oct. 26 on one count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer.
DEA St. Louis Division breaks its fentanyl seizure record
The Drug Enforcement Administration's St. Louis Division broke its fentanyl seizure record for Fiscal Year 2022, with a staggering 41% increase over the year prior.
KMOV
Prison advocacy groups concerned over number of overdoses in Missouri Corrections facilities
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - We’re learning more about an ongoing drug problem inside prisons across Missouri. Last month, we told you about a new Missouri Department of Corrections initiative to stop drugs from getting into facilities. Advocacy groups argue those steps aren’t working. Now, DOC leaders said they’re...
Meth kingpin convicted in enterprise linked to two murders, St. Louis kidnapping
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A federal jury has convicted a meth kingpin in a criminal enterprise linked to two murders that followed a kidnapping in St. Louis in 2018. Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, was found guilty of four felony charges in the investigation, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and participating in a money-laundering conspiracy. He has been in federal custody without bond since Dec. 18, 2018.
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
People may not smoke marijuana anywhere that smoking tobacco is prohibited, according to the amendment.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
Man in 2005 Kirkwood murder asks Supreme Court to intervene as execution date nears
(AP) – A Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother’s death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing.
kttn.com
Missouri man found guilty of leading criminal enterprise linked to two murders
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school
ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
KMOV
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
Man admits to stealing dozens of catalytic converters in St. Louis area
An East St. Louis man admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters from truck and vans around the St. Louis area.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Several St. Louis restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — Another night of break-ins was reported at several restaurants across the City of St. Louis early Wednesday morning. This time, the suspects targeted Vicia, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Five Guys and a few other popular restaurants. The first incident was reported at around 12:10 a.m. at Sunny’s Cantina,...
Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years
Standing on the Missouri Capitol steps moments after being released from prison, Bobby Bostic said the first place he planned to visit was his mother’s grave in St. Louis — a city he’d last freely walked in 1995. “I’m a free man all because of you all who supported me,” Bostic, 43, said Wednesday morning […] The post Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
State of Missouri to award $1 million in scholarships to police academy recruits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the law enforcement profession struggles to attract new talent amid retirements and those leaving the profession, the state of Missouri is offering a new incentive. In late October, Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Blue Scholarship, aimed at providing up to $5,000 to Missouri...
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Man sentenced to decades in prison for 2021 murder of in Granite City man
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A 35-year-old Metro East man will spend more than 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in 2021. Mantia Johnson Jr. was found guilty in August of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder...
