ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 2

whitetailhunter44
3d ago

Why barnes their not going to vote for you. Its the north woods not the projects. We dont believe a damn thing you said. Your just a con artist trying to lie your way to office. We dont need any more Sanctuary cities in this state. And we dont need you defunding the police.

Reply
2
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Poll: Wisconsin voters have strong confidence in Tuesday’s election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin voters have strong confidence in the integrity of elections, according to a new poll. The poll, conducted on behalf of multiple organizations, found 91% of voters in the state expressed confidence in voting at a polling location. The same poll showed 79% had confidence in early voting at a polling location, and 80% in results tallied by a voting machine.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin

The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers gets warm welcome at Oshkosh school after re-election

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers was back in Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday, less than two days after securing re-election. He defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels by almost 90,000 votes. Four years ago, we covered Governor-elect Evers’ first visit to Northeast Wisconsin after he unseated Gov. Scott Walker. Evers spoke to business and community leaders at a New North Conference.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums

Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
APPLETON, WI
WNMT AM 650

Area Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – The 2022 mid-term elections brought out a large number of voters in both Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday. Governors Tim Walz in Minnesota and Tony Evers in Wisconsin were re-elected. U-S Senator Ron Johnson has a slight lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin and area Congressmen Pete...
MINNESOTA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Dem, GOP parties react to election results

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin kept its reputation as a purple state with split votes for the two big midterm state races. The margins were thin for both the governor and Senate race, with the Democratic Party winning the race for governor and Republican Party winning for Senate. Mark Jefferson, executive...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Majority of Appleton voters want to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A majority of voters in Appleton on Tuesday said they would like to see marijuana legalized in Wisconsin. Appleton’s city council members put an advisory referendum on the ballot to gauge public interest and two-thirds of the voters said ‘yes’. Medical and recreational...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Where to find Wisconsin election results:

(WFRV) – As the day moves along, results will come in for multiple races across Wisconsin, and Local 5 will have up-to-the-minute results. Local 5 will be sending push alerts when a winner in the Governor and Senate is called. The polls close at 8 p.m. Looking for a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Kaul elected to another term as Wisconsin Attorney General

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is set to serve another term in office after claiming victory in the Midterm Election. Republican Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has conceded the race to Kaul, a Democrat. “Earlier tonight, I spoke with District Attorney Eric Toney,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Democrat Tony Evers wins another term as Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrat Tony Evers will serve another four years as Wisconsin governor after defeating Republican businessman Tim Michels in the Midterm Election. Evers defeated Michels 51 percent to 48 percent. The Democrat secured 1,348,563 votes to Michels’ 1,263,768 votes. “Wisconsin we love you,” Evers said after...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker

The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy