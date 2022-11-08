Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Officials dispute account, say transgender influencer Nikita Dragun was never in men’s jail
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department are disputing allegations that beauty influencer Nikita Dragun, a transgender woman arrested in Miami Beach earlier this week, was placed in a men’s unit in jail. Dragun, 26, who has millions of followers on YouTube and...
Click10.com
Miramar police seek fraud suspect
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
Click10.com
Man transferred to Broward to face charges in 2020 shooting
DAVIE, Fla. – A man was transferred from federal prison to Broward County on Tuesday to face charges for a 2020 shooting related to a black market weapons transaction. Detectives accused Darius Stapleton, 25, of Pembroke Pines, of injuring a man on Dec. 7, 2020, during a robbery in Davie.
Click10.com
Police investigating shooting in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in North Miami on Wednesday morning. According to authorities with the North Miami Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of Northwest 133rd Street. Police said a vehicle was spotted fleeing...
Click10.com
Police: Passenger shot, injured after attacking Uber driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that involved an Uber driver being attacked by a passenger in Hollywood on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.
Click10.com
Police: Man dies while shielding woman from armed ex-husband threatening to kill her in Davie
DAVIE, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl saw Luis Rodriguez kill a relative who died while protecting her mother on Sunday in Davie, according to an arrest report that police released on Wednesday. The teenage girl was driving when she saw Rodriguez parked outside of their mobile home, and she...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Man, tired of living in U.S., steals boat to go back to Cuba, gets arrested on way
MARATHON, Fla. – A 30-year-old Miami man was jailed in the Florida Keys after authorities say his plan to steal a commercial fishing boat in order to head back to Cuba hit a serious snag Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Marathon man reported that his...
Click10.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Miami
MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Miami on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the 200 block of 77th Street. According to Delva, officers located a...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale’s ex-auditor wins seat on body that fired him
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s former longtime city auditor, controversially fired earlier this year, has won a seat on the city commission. Commissioners voted to fire John Herbst in February after conducting a probe into former police Chief Larry Scirotto’s work hours, on and off duty, relating to his second job as a National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball referee.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary expansion
MIAMI – As expected, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed a controversial expansion of the county’s Urban Development Boundary Thursday. After a protracted process featuring multiple deferrals, last week’s 8-4 county commission vote cleared the way for developers to convert farmland in south Miami-Dade into a new warehouse and commercial complex near Homestead.
Click10.com
City officials working to restore Broward County after Nicole causes flooding damage to homes, businesses
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole bore down on our neighbors to the north, storms brought plenty of wet, windy weather all over Broward County. The heavy rain mixed with king tides led to some significant coastal flooding that reached some surrounding homes and businesses. Local 10 News’...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man arrested in 109 mph crash that killed pregnant woman
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a 19-year-old Miami Gardens man suspected in a deadly February high-speed hit-and-run crash Monday. David Christin Mitchell now faces numerous charges. The crash, which happened in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day on Northwest 207th Street, killed 31-year-old mother-to-be Eddie Pascale Aurelien...
Click10.com
Following commission vote, Miami-Dade mayor last resort to veto expansion of Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It is now down to wire for those looking to uphold Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary and protect land environmentalists say is needed for Everglades restoration and saving Biscayne Bay. “That’s the problem with this project. It is in the wrong place at the wrong...
Click10.com
Driver in stolen car crashes into 2 police cars in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A driver in a stolen car crashed into two marked police cars on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The police officers in patrol cars were not injured in the crash, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The driver abandoned the stolen car at about 8:35 a.m.,...
Click10.com
‘Personal fowl’: TSA finds gun stuffed in raw chicken at Fort Lauderdale airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – They’re calling it a “personal fowl.”. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, officials with the Transportation Security Administration said its officers found a gun concealed in an unlikely place: inside a raw, whole chicken. And, of course, it happened right here in South...
Click10.com
Broward deals with impact of beach erosion after Hurricane Nicole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Some Pompano Beach residents woke up on Thursday morning to a yacht on their beach. Nathan Coffman visits the beach regularly and felt the “big” waves on Wednesday. He returned on Thursday to find the storm had changed the area overnight. “The beach...
Click10.com
Can you identify this dirt bike rider? Police believe he shot, killed motorcyclist
MIAMI, Fla. – It remains a mystery who shot and killed a motorcyclist traveling southbound on I-95 on a Sunday evening in October. Now, Miami Police Department homicide detectives say they have located surveillance footage that shows the person they believe is the killer. On Sunday, Oct. 23, City...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor asks residents to prepare for storm
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole during a news conference on Tuesday, in Miami. Levine Cava met with Pete Gomez, the county’s director of the office of emergency management, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at 111 NW 1st St., in Downtown Miami.
Click10.com
Broward officials encourage campers to vacate public parks as storm threatens Florida coast
PLANTATION, Fla. – Broward County’s mayor, schools superintendent, and supervisor of elections met at the county’s emergency operation center on Tuesday in Plantation. Mayor Michael Udine, Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, and Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said they were preparing for the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. “We...
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
Comments / 0