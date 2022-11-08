Read full article on original website
PWMania
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
PWMania
What Asuka and Io Sky Said During WWE RAW Translated Into English
The women’s War Games match for WWE Survivor Series 2022 was set up in a segment that aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Asuka and Io Sky had a verbal exchange in Japanese, which was translated by Twitter user @Himanshu Doi. Asuka: “Is that so, huh?...
PWMania
Vince McMahon Allegedly Caused Shawn Michaels to Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. Regarding why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005, he said:. “Last...
PWMania
GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results (11/8/22)
On November 8th, Game Changer Wrestling held part six of their IWTV Settlement Series. The event took place in Willamsburg, New Jersey at the H2O Wrestling Center. The event aired on IWTV. GCW has two more shows left in their Settlement Series with IWTV. GCW had been sued by IWTV...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – November 10, 2022
After a recap of the 11/3/2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening match. IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match. Brian Myers (c) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. Joe Hendry. Hendry ran down Myers in his promo before declaring...
PWMania
KC Navarro Opens Up On Relationship With Anthony Bowens, Says The Acclaimed Member Is Like His Brother
KC Navarro recently spoke with Fightful Select for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about how The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens is like a big brother to him, as well as how he feels about being Warrior Champion. Featured below are...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
After last week’s disappointing show, AEW put on a solid show this week with some good things about it. Sammy Guevara vs Bryan Danielson and the face to face with Saraya and Britt Baker. But it still had some rather unimportant things on this show as well. Plus Full Gear I don’t think is being touted as much as it should be.
PWMania
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: 10 Years of The Shield, WWE Crown Jewel, More
On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast the talk is WWE Crown Jewel. Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their thoughts on the show. How impressive was Logan Paul? Does the WWE have a major star on their hands? Which match outcome was the most surprising?
PWMania
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/8/22
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 664,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is a 0.89% decrease from the previous week’s total of 670,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a...
PWMania
Big Stipulation Added to Title Match for Next Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
A major stipulation has been added to the WWE NXT Women’s Title match next week. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode, as previously announced by WWE. The title defense will now be held under the rules of Last Woman Standing.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – November 9, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts for the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, as the road to AEW Full Gear 2022 continues. On tap for tonight’s show is the latest from Jon Moxley and MJF...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/11/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 11 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Offers Huge Praise For AEW Broadcast Team Member Renee Paquette
Renee Paquette is a big deal. Not only has AEW President Tony Khan referred to her as one of the biggest signings in recent AEW history, longtime pro wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone thinks so, too. The AEW commentator recently sounded off on his What Happened When podcast about the addition...
PWMania
Title Matches To Open and Close Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS
Brian Myers will defend the Impact Digital Media Title against Joe Hendry to open tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS. Jordynne Grace will defend her Impact Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw in the main event of tonight’s show. Impact has also revealed the following details for tonight’s...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company
Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
PWMania
Did Dynamite Sell Full Gear?
With just one more Dynamite broadcast before the Full Gear pay-per-view, the first PPV since the infamous All Out media scrum that will probably lead to the departure of CM Punk, the question can be asked, is this build toward Full Gear going to be effective?. As we saw on...
PWMania
MLW Fusion On PWTV Full Lineup (11/10/22)
The highly anticipated new season for MLW FUSION kicks off November 10 at 8pm EST on PWTV. Fans can stream MLW FUSION on PWTV for free. MLW FUSION will also air on Saturday November 12 at 8pm EST nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS. MLW released the full...
PWMania
Jim Ross Gives an Update on His Wounds Resulting From His Treatment for Cancer
In the most recent episode of Grilling JR, host Jim Ross discussed the progress he has made in recovering from the wounds caused by his treatment for cancer. “I’m still dealing with this frigging wound,” Ross said. “These wound care people are serious. I went to my first appointment and I thought it was gonna be about 30 minutes. It was three hours. Here’s what happens there mentally. You have three hours to contemplate your fate. What if they find cancer back? What if? What if? What if? So it’s very unsettling to say the least. Then you get the news. ‘Well, it’s probably gonna take six more months of healing.'”
PWMania
Ric Flair States That He Has Witnessed Individuals Crying After Being Humiliated by JBL
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed his recent comments about JBL being in the WWE Hall of Fame on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast:. “I’ve seen it all. I get so tired of people, you know, fans, marks, whatever they are, whatever, in all due respect to them, but they don’t have an opinion if they’re not there. To me, I’m never going to get off the fact that wrestling is a fraternity. It should be a brotherhood, respect for everybody, and there’s no time for anybody to cause anybody personal embarrassment or hardship in our business. There is no place for it. We all know the story of Bradshaw. It’s fu**ing brutal. but he’s rewarded with a Hall of Fame? It’s their company. They do what they want to do. But what about the three or four guys I’ve seen melt down personally, melt down and cry. They were so humiliated.”
PWMania
The Theory Of Raw
The biggest story of the year and arguably the biggest in the history of professional wrestling unfolded earlier this year when Vince McMahon, who bought the WWWF from his dad in 1983 before he took the company national, “retired” from the company after the Wall Street Journal reported millions of dollars of hush money payments were made in the previous 15 years to keep his affairs quiet. It goes without saying that McMahon is a major reason why the WWE is a publicly traded global corporation today. However, it was the same board of directors that was formed when the company went public, allowing him to become a billionaire, that ultimately hired a firm for the investigation that sent him into retirement.
