Grand Rapids, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

GRPD: One person hospitalized after shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after one man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the man arrived at the hospital around 1:00 pm on Thursday, but it is not yet known when the shooting actually happened.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

GRPD: Man shot on city's southwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were on scene at a shooting Thursday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Elm Street, on the city's southwest side, just before 5:30 p.m. GRPD confirmed to FOX 17 that one man was shot and received...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man accused of intentional fatal crash at Kalamazoo County Walmart headed toward jury trial

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of purposely hitting and killing a woman walking in a Walmart is headed toward a jury trial. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, is charged with one felony count of open murder. He had a preliminary examination Thursday, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Tiffany Ankley. Ankley ruled Nov. 10, there was probable cause for Vo’s case to be bound over to Circuit Court and continue toward jury trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

8 teen suspects arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving stolen vehicles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eight teenage suspects are in custody after a shots-fired incident turned into a police chase and a crash early Thursday morning. Police say multiple calls came in around 9 p.m. Wednesday reporting gunshots along Campus Park Drive in Grand Rapids. Responding officers found a home in the area struck by bullets. An estimated 50 shots were fired, according to investigators.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Dog search uncovers gun in student's car at Ravenna High School

RAVENNA, Mich. — A shotgun was found in the car of a student at Ravenna High School, officials say. The Ravenna Public Schools Superintendent, Greg Helmer, sent a letter addressing the issue, saying the gun was found during a routine dog search via Interquest. The shotgun was found in...
RAVENNA, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Student crashes into Police cruiser, Rear tire explodes

Student crashes into police cruiser in Administration Lot. On Oct. 12 at approximately 1:02 p.m., Grand Rapids Community College Police were dispatched to the Devos Administration Parking Lot. Dispatch advised Officer’s Thomas Stasiak and Mario Jimenez were involved in an accident involving a patrol vehicle. Officer Stasiak advised the vehicle was disabled.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

2 seriously injured in Muskegon head-on crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Muskegon Monday morning. The Muskegon Police Department says the crash happened near Getty Street and Access Highway before 7 a.m. We’re told the crash resulted in the closure of Getty Street from Access Highway to Leonard...
MUSKEGON, MI

