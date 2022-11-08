Read full article on original website
8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
Fox17
GRPD: One person hospitalized after shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after one man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the man arrived at the hospital around 1:00 pm on Thursday, but it is not yet known when the shooting actually happened.
Man injured after shooting between two cars in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting on the southwest side of Grand Rapids between two cars. The incident took place Thursday, Nov. 10 before 5:30 p.m. on Elm Street near Buchanan Avenue. 13 ON YOUR SIDE sent a crew to the scene and saw multiple police cars.
Fox17
GRPD: Man shot on city's southwest side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were on scene at a shooting Thursday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Elm Street, on the city's southwest side, just before 5:30 p.m. GRPD confirmed to FOX 17 that one man was shot and received...
2 teen suspects in custody after third shot during robbery attempt
Two teens who ran away after a third was shot when they tried to rob a convenience store in Wyoming last week have been found, police say.
Police investigating after 16-year-old shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a early morning shooting that left one 16-year-old injured. Police say the shooting happened at 1 a.m. in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street. Investigation showed a group of 16-year-olds has met up at the location when an altercation occurred.
Fox17
2 juveniles arrested in Wyoming attempted robbery that ended with teen shot
WYOMING, Mich. — Two suspects connected to an attempted robbery in Wyoming earlier this month have been arrested. The incident, which ended with a store employee shooting a 15-year-old boy, took place on South Division Avenue Nov. 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). The boy...
Man accused of intentional fatal crash at Kalamazoo County Walmart headed toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of purposely hitting and killing a woman walking in a Walmart is headed toward a jury trial. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, is charged with one felony count of open murder. He had a preliminary examination Thursday, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Tiffany Ankley. Ankley ruled Nov. 10, there was probable cause for Vo’s case to be bound over to Circuit Court and continue toward jury trial.
8 teen suspects arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving stolen vehicles
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eight teenage suspects are in custody after a shots-fired incident turned into a police chase and a crash early Thursday morning. Police say multiple calls came in around 9 p.m. Wednesday reporting gunshots along Campus Park Drive in Grand Rapids. Responding officers found a home in the area struck by bullets. An estimated 50 shots were fired, according to investigators.
One person hurt in Kalamazoo shooting
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they are still working on information about a suspect.
Fox17
Dog search uncovers gun in student's car at Ravenna High School
RAVENNA, Mich. — A shotgun was found in the car of a student at Ravenna High School, officials say. The Ravenna Public Schools Superintendent, Greg Helmer, sent a letter addressing the issue, saying the gun was found during a routine dog search via Interquest. The shotgun was found in...
Video Shows Man In Portage Yell & Attempt To Lure Woman To His Car
Women among all others are constantly the victims of catcalls and unfortunately have to keep their heads on a swivel especially when it comes to being out at night. As sad and unfortunate as that is, it's a harsh reality that one day I hope isn't a struggle of theirs.
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
jack1065.com
Suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant leads police on late night chase, still at large
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries, but a suspect is still at large after a police chase through several townships and the City of Kalamazoo late Monday. Around 10:00 p.m., Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputies located a wanted felon in Pavilion Estates Trailer Park. The suspect,...
Fox17
Suspect leads multiple agencies on 44-mile pursuit through Kzoo County, still at large
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are seeking a man who reportedly led authorities on a multi-city pursuit through Kalamazoo County late Monday night. The 22-year-old man is wanted for illegally possessing a gun, assaulting an officer, and for fleeing and eluding authorities, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
thecollegiatelive.com
Student crashes into Police cruiser, Rear tire explodes
Student crashes into police cruiser in Administration Lot. On Oct. 12 at approximately 1:02 p.m., Grand Rapids Community College Police were dispatched to the Devos Administration Parking Lot. Dispatch advised Officer’s Thomas Stasiak and Mario Jimenez were involved in an accident involving a patrol vehicle. Officer Stasiak advised the vehicle was disabled.
Judge, lawyers expected to meet Nov. 15 in ex-GRPD officer murder case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The prosecution, defense and judge are set to meet on Nov. 15 in the case of former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr. According to court documents, the general meeting will be an "informational conference" at the 17th Circuit Court with Honorable Judge Christina Elmore. This meeting...
Fox17
2 seriously injured in Muskegon head-on crash
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Muskegon Monday morning. The Muskegon Police Department says the crash happened near Getty Street and Access Highway before 7 a.m. We’re told the crash resulted in the closure of Getty Street from Access Highway to Leonard...
Two people in critical condition after crash in Allendale Township
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Allendale Fire Department, and LIFE EMS responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident in Allendale Township on Tuesday.
