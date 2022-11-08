The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are 4-1 against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. WKU will face off against Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET at McBrayer Arena. The Hilltoppers were on the positive side of .500 (19-13) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Eastern Kentucky was 14-17 last year and is coming off of a 137-52 victory against the Middletown ThunderHawks on Monday.

