Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
Bowling Green businesses bouncing back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
wnky.com
WKU Dance Company to perform WinterDance: Toyland
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-WKU Dance Company is lacing up their ballet shoes and tap shoes for their WinterDance: Toyland! performance. The show features a variety of ballet, jazz, modern and tap dance choreography. Magical elves bring all of your favorite toys and trinkets from Santa’s workshop to life onstage in this...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday: Joseph Underwood, one of Kentucky’s most famous emancipationists and War of 1812 veteran
In Throwback Thursdays of the past, we’ve talked about the Underwood family and. its longtime influence in Bowling Green. One of the patriarchs during the mid 1800s. was Joseph Rogers Underwood. A War of 1812 veteran known for being a Unionist. and emancipationist from a state along the Confederate...
wnky.com
Patti Minter releases statement following election loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, unofficial election results showed Kevin Jackson took the lead for District 20 against incumbent rep. Patti Minter. Since then, Minter released a statement in response to the news. “Thank you to everyone who’s been with me on the last four years of this...
wnky.com
Med Center Charity Ball is this Saturday, goal of $350,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Pull out your best glitz and glam, and all for a good cause! The Med Center Health Charity Ball is this Saturday. The 18th annual event raises thousands of dollars for parts of their hospital, including the Dental Clinic, the Hospitality House, the NICU, and the Cancer Center.
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
wnky.com
Veterans Day ceremonies to span SOKY 11/11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, November 11, the nation pauses to honor the heroes who fought for our country. Here’s a look at some of our local Veterans Day events. If you’re a veteran around Warren County, Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298 is hosting their Veterans Day luncheon for you and your family Friday at 11 a.m.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Mr. Rabbit
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Mr. Rabbit. This sweet bunny is two years old and loves to play. You can adopt Mr. Rabbit or some of his friends today at the Bowling Green, Warren County, Humane Society. You can also view this cute rabbit and more adoptable animals from this shelter here.
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
wnky.com
DRIVE UP FOR DOWN SYNDROME INTERVIEW
For a special SoKY Sunrise interview today, we met with Stephanie Morton to learn about a local event. ‘Drive up for Down Syndrome’ is this Saturday, November 12th and will be held at WKU’s South Campus on Campbell Lane. This event is a car and local vendor show that’s free to the public and raises money for Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky. You can learn more about this event here.
wnky.com
Five Bowling Green Athletes Sign Letters of Intent
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green High School hosted a huge signing day on Wednesday as Dom Davis, Kendle White, Meadow Tisdale, Soniyah Shelton, and Hallie Simpson all signed their letters of intent to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level. Davis will be playing baseball at Rend...
wnky.com
Hilltoppers Start Season 1-0 After Gritty Win at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. – In front of the biggest crowd EKU has gathered for a men’s basketball game since 2004, WKU pulled out a 66-60 win in Baptist Health Arena on Thursday night. “We knew this was going to be a difficult game,” said head coach Rick Stansbury. “I’ve...
CBS Sports
Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are 4-1 against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. WKU will face off against Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET at McBrayer Arena. The Hilltoppers were on the positive side of .500 (19-13) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Eastern Kentucky was 14-17 last year and is coming off of a 137-52 victory against the Middletown ThunderHawks on Monday.
Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash, arrest in Simpson County
A Franklin man is facing a number of charges -- including wanton endangerment -- after a weekend traffic stop turned into a chase in Simpson County.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
wnky.com
Med Center Health offering EMS training
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health has just opened up their EMS training class for applications. The classes provide people the opportunity to learn life saving measures and possibly become a paramedic. Right now, they are seeing a decrease in people becoming paramedics due to the pandemic. Many people left the...
wnky.com
2022 Thanksgiving turkeys 112% more expensive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Inflation is everywhere. And this year, it’s spread to the Thanksgiving dinner table. Retail price for fresh boneless and skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound this September… a 112 percent increase from last September, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times during argument in Hart County, Kentucky
MAGNOLIA, Ky. — A man has died after being shot in Hart County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. It happened on Monday when state police received a call of a shooting at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. That's in northern Hart County, near the LaRue County line.
wnky.com
‘How would you spend $1.9 billion?’ BG community answers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – What would you do with almost 2 billion dollars? That’s the question everyone across the nation is asking. Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot winnings are the largest in U.S. lottery history. News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps caught up with the Bowling Green community to...
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
Comments / 0