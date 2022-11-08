Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln official concludes his final election day before retirement in January
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Dave Shively has served the Lincoln-Lancaster area for over two decades with this past Midterm Election marking his last. Appointed in 1999, Shively’s final day on the job is January 20th as elections commissioner, he says he hopes his legacy is recognized as “fair”.
klkntv.com
Get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme today for Election day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Krispy Kreme is once again offering a sweet incentive to help get out the vote. It’s giving away a free original glazed doughnut to all customers at its participating doughnut shops across the U.S. today. No purchase is necessary. They won’t be checking for...
klkntv.com
Lincoln businesses honor military members with deals on Veterans Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Businesses across Lincoln are celebrating Veterans Day with deals for former and active military members. Here is a list of what local businesses will be offering to veterans on Friday:. Scooter’s Coffee – Any size free drink. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County attorney race tightens with about 3,600 votes left to count
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Election Commission released an updated count of votes in the 2022 midterm election Thursday. The updated count shows a tightening margin in the race for county attorney, with two legislative candidates gaining slightly. In the race for county attorney, State Sen. Adam...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County election commissioner says Election Day has gone smoothly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said that the midterms went very well on Tuesday and that it was a “pretty normal Election Day for us.”. Shively expected a good turnout of voters and said he hopes the numbers end up higher than his...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln City Council plans to begin process soon to replace Jane Raybould, who will move to the Legislature
The Lincoln City Council hopes to begin the process to find a replacement for Jane Raybould — who won the District 28 Legislative race Tuesday — this week or early next week. City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward said she hopes to get information out soon with details on...
klkntv.com
Abortion rights supporters in Nebraska vow to take fight to ballot box if needed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed that a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the Legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given the midterm election results.
klkntv.com
Lincoln business believes minimum wage increase could benefit everyone
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska workers making less than $15 an hour will be seeing a pay bump in the near future. But what do businesses think of this new wage increase?. Initiative 433 was approved by more than 58% of voters across the state and will incrementally increase wages by $1.50 every year starting in 2023 until it hits $15 in 2026.
klkntv.com
Snowfighers needed: City of Lincoln hosts hiring event for backup snowplowers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is looking for “snowfighters.”. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities hosted a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to employ backup snowplowers for this winter. Officials say they are looking for about 20-30 people to be on the standby team, as the transportation...
WOWT
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
klkntv.com
Lincoln hosts rent and utility assistance event for residents still struggling post-pandemic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is inviting residents who still need financial assistance as a result of the pandemic to attend a rent and utility assistance event Friday, Nov. 18. The free event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Health 360 Integrated Care...
klkntv.com
Wagner reelected Lancaster County sheriff; other races too close to call
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Enough results are in to declare the winners of some positions across Lancaster County; others may take days to decide. The race for Lancaster County attorney is too close to call after a heated campaign season. Incumbent Pat Condon is currently leading Adam Morfeld by about 2,000 votes.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels classes Friday
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation gives driving tips for deer season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In Nebraska, daylight saving time brings more than just a time change. It brings deer in the middle of mating season closer to city roads and highways. The deer, which are looking for food post farmers’ harvest, begin to cross the pavement at increasing rates...
klkntv.com
Election results could take weeks as more than 44 million Americans voted early
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than 44 million Americans have already voted ahead of the polls even opening Tuesday. That’s according to data from the United States Elections Project, which is still missing data from five states as of midnight. Only 39 million ballots had been cast at...
klin.com
Portions of Mid-Town Lincoln May Have Electric Power Issue
Shortly after 5am a loud boom was heard at the Broadcast House studios at 44th & O in Lincoln. All radio stations remain on the air but there are some limitations within the studio area as the building has lost partial power. LES has been notified and are dispatching crews....
klkntv.com
Meet the newest arrival at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced the birth of a Matschie’s tree kangaroo on Wednesday. In early May, the joey was born to mom Judie and dad Bexley. This joey is one of only four born in zoos across the globe accredited by the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln girl receives one-handed saxophone through UNK music program
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is helping a Lincoln girl develop her love for music through its One-Handed Woodwinds Program. Claire Bahensky’s face lights up when she plays her new saxophone, something that her family feared might not happen. The 10-year-old discovered her...
klkntv.com
Meet Pumuckel, possibly the world’s smallest pony
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pumuckel is a miniature Shetland pony in Germany looking to earn a spot in the Guinness World Records. At under 2 feet tall, he could be the world’s smallest pony. But according to his owner, Carola Weidemann, Pumuckel will have to wait a little...
Santa's Rock N Lights drive-thru light show opens next week at Werner Park
The display features over a mile long drive through dazzling lights, life-sized dinosaurs, polar bears, reindeer and more.
