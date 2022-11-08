ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme today for Election day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Krispy Kreme is once again offering a sweet incentive to help get out the vote. It’s giving away a free original glazed doughnut to all customers at its participating doughnut shops across the U.S. today. No purchase is necessary. They won’t be checking for...
Lincoln businesses honor military members with deals on Veterans Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Businesses across Lincoln are celebrating Veterans Day with deals for former and active military members. Here is a list of what local businesses will be offering to veterans on Friday:. Scooter’s Coffee – Any size free drink. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium...
Lincoln business believes minimum wage increase could benefit everyone

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska workers making less than $15 an hour will be seeing a pay bump in the near future. But what do businesses think of this new wage increase?. Initiative 433 was approved by more than 58% of voters across the state and will incrementally increase wages by $1.50 every year starting in 2023 until it hits $15 in 2026.
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
Nebraska City cancels classes Friday

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
Portions of Mid-Town Lincoln May Have Electric Power Issue

Shortly after 5am a loud boom was heard at the Broadcast House studios at 44th & O in Lincoln. All radio stations remain on the air but there are some limitations within the studio area as the building has lost partial power. LES has been notified and are dispatching crews....
Meet the newest arrival at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced the birth of a Matschie’s tree kangaroo on Wednesday. In early May, the joey was born to mom Judie and dad Bexley. This joey is one of only four born in zoos across the globe accredited by the...
Lincoln girl receives one-handed saxophone through UNK music program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is helping a Lincoln girl develop her love for music through its One-Handed Woodwinds Program. Claire Bahensky’s face lights up when she plays her new saxophone, something that her family feared might not happen. The 10-year-old discovered her...
Meet Pumuckel, possibly the world’s smallest pony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pumuckel is a miniature Shetland pony in Germany looking to earn a spot in the Guinness World Records. At under 2 feet tall, he could be the world’s smallest pony. But according to his owner, Carola Weidemann, Pumuckel will have to wait a little...
