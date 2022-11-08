LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska workers making less than $15 an hour will be seeing a pay bump in the near future. But what do businesses think of this new wage increase?. Initiative 433 was approved by more than 58% of voters across the state and will incrementally increase wages by $1.50 every year starting in 2023 until it hits $15 in 2026.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO