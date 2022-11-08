Read full article on original website
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident is reported to have occurred on Interstate 580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. According to the officials, a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when he lost control and crashed into the center divide.
Major crash shuts John Daly, Lake Merced intersection in Daly City
DALY CITY -- An injury crash in Daly City Wednesday was blocking a major intersection near Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Merced and John Daly Blvd in Daly City next to the Westlake Shopping Center. The North County Fire Authority said the intersection was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.There were no immediate details about the crash or injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
DA clears Richmond, Oakland police for killing man who left woman for dead
RICHMOND, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Thursday cleared the officers in the fatal shooting of a man who left a woman for dead in the East Bay hills. District Attorney Diana Becton and her office had been handling an independent investigation into the death of...
Fresh Approach brings healthy fruits and veggies to Richmond residents
Richmond resident Marsha Quick has more energy and has reached a healthy weight since she started visiting the Fresh Approach mobile farmers’ market at the Richmond Public Library on Wednesday mornings. She credits the truck for giving her a new appreciation for healthy foods. “It has changed how I...
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
100-mph Santa Rosa street race results in major injuries
A Santa Rosa street racer is recovering from major injuries after he lost control of his car and careened into several trees, according to police.
Man expected to live following shooting on Seventh Street in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Union City but is expected to live, police said. Officers were sent at 1:18 a.m. to the 33500 block of Seventh Street immediately following the shooting and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple bullet wounds, according to police. The […]
This Bay Area city could ban right turns on red lights
The Berkeley City Council on Thursday approved a budget request which seeks to allocate $135,000 to pay for signs that ban turning right on red lights at all of the city’s 135 intersections with stoplights.
JA: Richmond woman transforms vacant lot into thriving community garden
RICHMOND - After years of living next to an abandoned city lot, a Richmond woman took matters into her own hands, and ended up creating a thriving place of community in her neighborhood. Andromeda Brooks created a happy place in Richmond where chickens, turkeys and other birds feed, and kids from the neighborhood and schools can learn about farm life. It's hard to imagine that ten years ago, no one would flock to this spot. ...
3 hospitalized, 14 displaced after car crashes into San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck a building on Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department told KRON4. The crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. at San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street. The car struck another vehicle and a building, the San Francisco Police Department said. […]
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes on I-580 in Oakland
Fire sparks in debris near I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time. […]
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
Busy BART Stations Forced To Close Due to Staffing Shortage
Two busy BART stations were forced to close during rush hour Tuesday morning. BART blamed staffing issues for the closure of Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. BART has since apologized for the incident, which it described as “unexpected.”. BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said:...
3 Hurt After 2 Cars Crash Into San Francisco Home
Three people were transported to the hospital Thursday after two vehicles crashed into a home in San Francisco, according to police. The crash occurred at 3217 San Bruno Ave., police said. Firefighters said that three people were rescued from two cars involved. All were taken to a hospital and are...
Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
