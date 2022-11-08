ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

CBS San Francisco

Major crash shuts John Daly, Lake Merced intersection in Daly City

DALY CITY -- An injury crash in Daly City Wednesday was blocking a major intersection near Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Merced and John Daly Blvd in Daly City next to the Westlake Shopping Center. The North County Fire Authority said the intersection was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.There were no immediate details about the crash or injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
DALY CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

JA: Richmond woman transforms vacant lot into thriving community garden

RICHMOND -  After years of living next to an abandoned city lot, a Richmond woman took matters into her own hands, and ended up creating a thriving place of community in her neighborhood. Andromeda Brooks created a happy place in Richmond where chickens, turkeys and other birds feed, and kids from the neighborhood and schools can learn about farm life. It's hard to imagine that ten years ago, no one would flock to this spot. ...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic was severely delayed on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday after a motorcycle crash. California Highway Patrol told KRON4 that two lanes are closed in the westbound direction. The crash occurred on I-580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. A motorcyclist traveling westbound lost control and hit the center divide, CHP […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Fire sparks in debris near I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
sfstandard.com

Busy BART Stations Forced To Close Due to Staffing Shortage

Two busy BART stations were forced to close during rush hour Tuesday morning. BART blamed staffing issues for the closure of Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. BART has since apologized for the incident, which it described as “unexpected.”. BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said:...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Hurt After 2 Cars Crash Into San Francisco Home

Three people were transported to the hospital Thursday after two vehicles crashed into a home in San Francisco, according to police. The crash occurred at 3217 San Bruno Ave., police said. Firefighters said that three people were rescued from two cars involved. All were taken to a hospital and are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
LIVERMORE, CA
