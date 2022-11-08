Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sheamus WWE Status Update, More Photos from Sheamus’ Recent Wedding
Sheamus is scheduled to return to the road with WWE this week. As seen in the tweet below, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11am until 1pm ET. SmackDown will take place that night in Indianapolis, which is just a few miles away.
PWMania
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT
The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
411mania.com
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
PWMania
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE and Impact Star to Debut for AEW Tonight, Thirteen Matches Set for AEW Dark
Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. The undefeated tag team of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be back in action tonight, going against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be in action as they face The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Pulls Out Of Big Event
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is all set to return to in-ring action with her appearance announced for AEW Full Gear, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022. However, it seems like she has rescheduled one of upcoming appearances. Saraya made her...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
