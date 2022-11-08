ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WSYX ABC6

Fresh off election wins Vance and Husted lay out priorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s newly elected senator-elect and the lieutenant governor granted a second term by voters laid out their priorities for their terms to a business-friendly audience at a post-election table-setter event held by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. JD Vance, the Republican who bested Tim...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Incumbent Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio gubernatorial race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mike DeWine has won a second term as Ohio's governor. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, who was trying to become the first woman to be elected governor of the Buckeye State. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. DeWine...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ohio voters determine fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters voted on two ballot issues that will change the state constitution if passed. Issue 1 would make it easier to keep people in jail before their case heads to trial. Supporters have said it's all about public safety. Those against it said it...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While it wasn't the record-setting $1.9 billion jackpot, one lucky Ohio player won $1 million during the most recent Powerball drawing. The drawing was held Tuesday morning after technical issues Monday night. The winning numbers are: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10; Power Play: 2x. The $1 million...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm

NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE

