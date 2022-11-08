Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Fresh off election wins Vance and Husted lay out priorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s newly elected senator-elect and the lieutenant governor granted a second term by voters laid out their priorities for their terms to a business-friendly audience at a post-election table-setter event held by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. JD Vance, the Republican who bested Tim...
WSYX ABC6
Incumbent Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio gubernatorial race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mike DeWine has won a second term as Ohio's governor. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, who was trying to become the first woman to be elected governor of the Buckeye State. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. DeWine...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters determine fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters voted on two ballot issues that will change the state constitution if passed. Issue 1 would make it easier to keep people in jail before their case heads to trial. Supporters have said it's all about public safety. Those against it said it...
WSYX ABC6
OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
WSYX ABC6
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While it wasn't the record-setting $1.9 billion jackpot, one lucky Ohio player won $1 million during the most recent Powerball drawing. The drawing was held Tuesday morning after technical issues Monday night. The winning numbers are: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10; Power Play: 2x. The $1 million...
WSYX ABC6
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
WSYX ABC6
Spike in cost for diesel fuel hurting trucking industry, impacting everyday items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For months, Central Ohio has seen a major rise in the price of diesel fuel. The cost is having an impact on the trucking industry and its profits. Some truckers and businesses are stressing to families that the impact will trickle down to everyday items as well.
