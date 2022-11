The TCU Horned Frog soccer team will make its seventh consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. After reaching the Elite 8 in the 2020 season and the Sweet 16 last year, the Frogs will look to make an even deeper run this season. TCU earned a 5-seed in the Tournament and will host its opening round match at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium against UT-San Antonio on Friday at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available!

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO