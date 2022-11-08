ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

theshelbyreport.com

Food Lion Opens Liquor Store In Hopkinsville, KY

North Carolina-based Food Lion has opened a liquor store adjacent to its grocery store Nov. 9 at 4305 Canton Pike in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The liquor store will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. “I’m excited to open this new store in Hopkinsville...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – June

For Wednesday’s edition of Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have June! This sweet little hamster is only one year old with an adventurous spirit. She’s waiting to find her furr-ever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. You can also look at June and some of her friends on the shelter’s petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Patti Minter releases statement following election loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, unofficial election results showed Kevin Jackson took the lead for District 20 against incumbent rep. Patti Minter. Since then, Minter released a statement in response to the news. “Thank you to everyone who’s been with me on the last four years of this...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Rand Paul, wife vote at Warren County voting center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul and his wife voted for the 2022 Mid-Term elections Tuesday morning. The pair arrived around 10 a.m. at Cumberland Trace Elementary, one of the voting centers in Warren County. After voting, Paul spoke with reporters commenting on the enthusiasm he’s seeing with...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Veterans Day ceremonies to span SOKY 11/11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, November 11, the nation pauses to honor the heroes who fought for our country. Here’s a look at some of our local Veterans Day events. If you’re a veteran around Warren County, Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298 is hosting their Veterans Day luncheon for you and your family Friday at 11 a.m.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
leoweekly.com

Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky

Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Med Center Charity Ball is this Saturday, goal of $350,000

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Pull out your best glitz and glam, and all for a good cause! The Med Center Health Charity Ball is this Saturday. The 18th annual event raises thousands of dollars for parts of their hospital, including the Dental Clinic, the Hospitality House, the NICU, and the Cancer Center.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
theloganjournal.com

Service One to open new Russellville location

Service One Credit Union’s branch in Russellville will move to a new location at 540 E. 4th Street. “This move will make our banking services more accessible to residents of the Logan County area,” according to the Branch Manager Ralph Addison. “We expect to complete our renovations...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Arrest made in Hart County murder

Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Hart County. A news release says it happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community, where 62-year old Dennis Wells of Magnolia allegedly brandished a gun during an argument and shot 31-year old William Kelleher of Glasgow.
HART COUNTY, KY

