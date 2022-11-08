Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
theshelbyreport.com
Food Lion Opens Liquor Store In Hopkinsville, KY
North Carolina-based Food Lion has opened a liquor store adjacent to its grocery store Nov. 9 at 4305 Canton Pike in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The liquor store will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. “I’m excited to open this new store in Hopkinsville...
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – June
For Wednesday’s edition of Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have June! This sweet little hamster is only one year old with an adventurous spirit. She’s waiting to find her furr-ever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. You can also look at June and some of her friends on the shelter’s petfinder website, here.
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday: Joseph Underwood, one of Kentucky’s most famous emancipationists and War of 1812 veteran
In Throwback Thursdays of the past, we’ve talked about the Underwood family and. its longtime influence in Bowling Green. One of the patriarchs during the mid 1800s. was Joseph Rogers Underwood. A War of 1812 veteran known for being a Unionist. and emancipationist from a state along the Confederate...
wnky.com
Patti Minter releases statement following election loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, unofficial election results showed Kevin Jackson took the lead for District 20 against incumbent rep. Patti Minter. Since then, Minter released a statement in response to the news. “Thank you to everyone who’s been with me on the last four years of this...
wnky.com
Break down your ballot: Amendments 1, 2 & Munfordville wet/dry explained
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – When you’re out at the polls to vote for your local legislators, you’ll also see two amendments on that ballot as well. Let’s refresh. First off, proposed Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 1. If the amendment passes, it would take away power from the governor’s...
WBKO
Rand Paul, wife vote at Warren County voting center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul and his wife voted for the 2022 Mid-Term elections Tuesday morning. The pair arrived around 10 a.m. at Cumberland Trace Elementary, one of the voting centers in Warren County. After voting, Paul spoke with reporters commenting on the enthusiasm he’s seeing with...
WBKO
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
Following General Election results in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Muhlenberg County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
wnky.com
Veterans Day ceremonies to span SOKY 11/11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, November 11, the nation pauses to honor the heroes who fought for our country. Here’s a look at some of our local Veterans Day events. If you’re a veteran around Warren County, Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298 is hosting their Veterans Day luncheon for you and your family Friday at 11 a.m.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
Sumner County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Sumner County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
leoweekly.com
Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky
Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
wnky.com
Med Center Charity Ball is this Saturday, goal of $350,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Pull out your best glitz and glam, and all for a good cause! The Med Center Health Charity Ball is this Saturday. The 18th annual event raises thousands of dollars for parts of their hospital, including the Dental Clinic, the Hospitality House, the NICU, and the Cancer Center.
k105.com
Grayson Co. H.S. freshman, already a community activist, selected to serve as Youth Advocate for Kentucky
Continuing his advocacy of others, a Grayson County High School freshman and yes, longtime community activist, has been selected to serve as the 2023 Youth Advocate for Kentucky. Daniel Clay Ratley was chosen to participate in the prestigious Youth Advocate Program, a four-month program sponsored by the YMCA of the...
Bounty hunters go to wrong house for man already in custody
A Goodlettsville family was frightened to death after men in tactical gear with flashlights and radios climbed over their back yard fence and banged on the couple's door.
theloganjournal.com
Service One to open new Russellville location
Service One Credit Union’s branch in Russellville will move to a new location at 540 E. 4th Street. “This move will make our banking services more accessible to residents of the Logan County area,” according to the Branch Manager Ralph Addison. “We expect to complete our renovations...
whopam.com
Arrest made in Hart County murder
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Hart County. A news release says it happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community, where 62-year old Dennis Wells of Magnolia allegedly brandished a gun during an argument and shot 31-year old William Kelleher of Glasgow.
