Sanlorenzo’s fleet just got a little bigger. The Italian yard launched the first 57Steel yacht off the coast of La Spezia on Monday, November 7. As its moniker implies, the superyacht spans 187 feet (57 meters) and is crafted from steel. The newcomer sits between the smaller 52Steel and larger 62Steel models in the series, but has an entirely different layout than its two predecessors. Sanlorenzo is known for breaking the rules of yacht design to create new ways of living on board. This latest vessel is no exception. Penned by Bernardo Zuccon and the team at Zuccon International Project, the 57Steel...

3 DAYS AGO