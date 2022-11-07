Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
Carscoops
Retro Designs Creates The Perfect Chevy K5 Blazer, But It’ll Cost You A Fortune
The crew at Retro Designs has breathed new life into a 1984 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, updating its design and equipping it with a host of modern-day features. The K5 Blazer acquired by Retro Designs had previously served as a military vehicle in the United States Air Force and served in multiple fire departments. One of the first objectives was to upgrade the powertrain so Retro Designs slotted in a naturally-aspirated LS3 V8 engine good for 430 hp.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
MotorAuthority
Redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot adds space, rugged Trailsport
Honda on Monday unveiled a redesigned Pilot, one featuring more space and bolder styling than its predecessor. The new mid-size SUV, which represents the fourth generation of the Pilot nameplate, goes on sale in December as a 2023 model. Pricing information will be announced closer to the on-sale date. Overall...
Sanlorenzo’s Newest 187-Foot Steel Superyacht Just Hit the Water in Italy
Sanlorenzo’s fleet just got a little bigger. The Italian yard launched the first 57Steel yacht off the coast of La Spezia on Monday, November 7. As its moniker implies, the superyacht spans 187 feet (57 meters) and is crafted from steel. The newcomer sits between the smaller 52Steel and larger 62Steel models in the series, but has an entirely different layout than its two predecessors. Sanlorenzo is known for breaking the rules of yacht design to create new ways of living on board. This latest vessel is no exception. Penned by Bernardo Zuccon and the team at Zuccon International Project, the 57Steel...
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
This Midwestern Speed Shop Gets Vintage Muscle Cars to Perform as Good as They Look
Bugatti Veyron seem a bit boring? Why not try something with nearly the same ungodly power output…with a look from 1968? Such is the vibe at SpeedKore, the Grafton, WI, speed shop that’s in the contact lists of celebs like Kevin Hart, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., who patronize the outfit for its ability […]
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Carscoops
Bugatti’s Senior Test Driver Puts Finishing Touches On Silver Centodieci
A gorgeous Bugatti Centodieci painted silver recently rolled out of the car manufacturer’s French manufacturing facility but before it did, it needed to receive a final sign-off by Bugatti test driver Steve Jenny. Jenny is Bugatti’s most senior test driver and has driven more than 350,000 km (~217,000 miles)...
Carscoops
Donkervoort F22 Debuts Dec 10 With More Power And A Sub-1,800LB Weight Figure
Dutch automaker Donkervoort published more details about the upcoming F22 limited-production model together with a set of teasers while confirming a December 10 reveal. The new model will replace the long-running D8 GTO bringing improvements in performance, safety, and practicality. A selection of sketches and a teaser shot of the...
Indecent Porsche 911 Body Kit Launches At SEMA Show
Indecent isn't well known at the moment, but take a look at its products, and you get the feeling that it will soon be as famous as Liberty Walk, Mugen, and Mansory. Actually, scratch that. Indecent's slogan makes its mission quite clear. "Vulgar is easy. Stay classy. Just a bit Indecent."
hypebeast.com
Honda Unveils the 2023 Rendition of Its Ruckus Model
First released 20 years ago, the Honda Ruckus remains a popular scooter for the brand today. Economically priced and smartly designed, the Ruckus is a compact yet efficient everyday ride for the average city or suburban dweller. Retaining an overall very similar design to its predecessor, the 2023 rendition will...
Carscoops
Praga Teases New Road-Going Hypercar, Debuts Later This Month
Praga has a long history in motorsport and the company is preparing to bring that experience to the road with an all-new hypercar. Set to debut on November 23rd, the mystery model promises to combine the “holy trinity of performance car design: carbon, petrol, lightweight.” The company also teased it will have titanium exhausts and “extreme performance for enthusiast drivers.”
Carscoops
Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster Tops Out At 261 MPH, Rich Guys Going To Need Stronger Wig Glue
When Bugatti revealed the W16 Mistral back in August it claimed it was engineered to be the fastest convertible in the world. What it didn’t tell us is exactly how fast it could go. But now we have an answer. Bugatti says the Chiron-based roadster tops out at 261...
Carscoops
VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System
Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Carscoops
Japan’s Auto Exe Spruces Up The Mazda CX-8
Japanese tuning company Auto Exe has just unveiled an eye-catching styling kit for the Mazda CX-8, giving the SUV an edgy new look far more aggressive than the standard design. The package consists of five key design elements. These start at the front end where Auto Exe has developed a...
Carscoops
Toyota Teases New Hybrid For Nov 16, Likely The New 2024 Prius
Toyota published a mysterious teaser on its Japanese Instagram and Facebook profiles, showing stylized portions of a new model accompanied by the phrase “Hybrid Reborn”. The electrified model that might be the next-gen Prius will debut on November 16. The teaser shows the headlight of the unnamed vehicle...
Carscoops
2023 Buick Century Is A Luxury MPV For China’s Business Elite
Buick has just taken off the covers to the new Century in China, a luxurious MPV that will be priced between 529,900 RMB ($73,912) and 689,900 RMB ($96,229). The car manufacturer says the new Century was designed “to meet the needs of a new generation of business elites and affluent Chinese consumers” and that it will be offered with a choice of four or six seats. It joints the GL8 Avenir, GL8 ES, and GL8 Legacy in Buick’s range of MPVs sold in China.
Carscoops
New Abarth 500 EV Caught Undisguised During A Photo Shoot
The Abarth 500 EV has been spied undisguised during a photo shoot, ahead of its unveiling on November 22nd. As we see in these images shared by Carzturbo on Instagram Looking undeniably cool, the model follows in the footsteps of the regular hatchback but adopts a new front end with prominent “ABARTH” badging. Further below, there’s a sportier front bumper with air curtains and a central honeycomb mesh insert. The model also sports a unique front spoiler, which contrasts with the bright yellow paint job.
