JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ascent Resources partnered for the fourth year in a row with the Smithfield Food Pantry to provide turkeys for local families in need. Pantry Director Stan Dombroski expects as many as 260 families to stop by in the coming days to pick up their turkey and the rest of what they'll need for a complete Thanksgiving family meal.

SMITHFIELD, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO