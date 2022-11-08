Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bishop asks Conference to cancel diocese merger vote
STEUBENVILLE — The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops won’t be considering a proposed merger between the Steubenville and Columbus dioceses after all, an official said. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton said Monday he’s asked the Conference of Bishops to remove the controversial merger from the agenda when it meets...
WTOV 9
Demo work will lead to new business in Steubenville's Downtown Historic District
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Steubenville Historical Landmarks Commission has approved a demolition project downtown in order to make room for a new business. South of Mike's Sweeper Shop on 4th street is where the future home of Ambrose Brewing will be. Long known as Frank and Jerry's Appliances, it’s...
WTOV 9
Officials encouraged by overwhelming support for Belmont County seniors levy
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — After an overwhelming majority voted yes for the senior services levy of Belmont County, the organization now looks to expand on how it benefits the elders of the area. “It was tremendous,” Lisa Kazmirski, executive director of Belmont County Senior Services, said. “Everyone was walking...
WTOV 9
Display creates disturbance at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Children's books displays don't normally cause a stir. That wasn’t the case during LGBTQ Pride Month over the summer at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County. "Since June, we have had people voice their concerns to our board of trustees," said Jennifer...
WTOV 9
Cadiz levy passage will provide a boost to police department
CADIZ, Ohio — ELECTION RESULTS. Residents of Cadiz have agreed to provide more funds for the police department. A levy passed 468-446 Tuesday. Now, officials are ready to put the taxpayer’s money to work. "The next couple years, replacing radios, body cameras; that's always a concern anymore nowadays,...
WTOV 9
OMEGA, Belmont County officials meet regarding grant opportunities
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Mideastern Governments Association met with local officials of Belmont County to clarify the specifics surrounding grant applications for the state's $500 million toward Appalachian counties. “What are the next steps in terms of applying for those dollars?” Belmont County Commissioner J.P. Dutton said....
Lane closure in Ohio County begins Wednesday
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 3-1, at 52 Highland Hill Road, near milepost .25, will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from November 16 to 18. Service workers will be installing underground electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
Recount plans underway in close commissioner’s race
After getting a call Tuesday night telling her she had easily won another term, Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti left her party downtown only to learn she was up by just over 200 votes.
WTOV 9
Timmons eager to get started as Jefferson County Commissioner
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — ELECTION RESULTS. Eric Timmons is no stranger to local politics, having served on Steubenville City Council for the past seven years. But now he's stepping into a new role as a Jefferson County Commissioner after a win against longtime incumbent Thomas Graham. "I'm just excited,...
WTRF
Gov. Dewine approves use of State Disaster Relief Program for 2022 storms
HARRISON COUNTY & JEFFERSON COUNTY – Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has authorized the use of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRP) to help several of our local counties that were damaged during severe storms from February, May, June and July of 2022. Here locally, Harrison and Jefferson counties qualify.
WTOV 9
Norris, Corder ready to hit ground running as Harrison County Commission members
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — ELECTION RESULTS. Two new faces will have seats permanently on the Harrison County Commission in January. Dustin Corder defeated incumbent Don Bethel in the primary and was unopposed Tuesday in the race for that seat. "The list of priorities are, No. 1, hit the ground...
WTOV 9
Grant will help EGCC fund equipment for healthcare programs
The Eastern Gateway Steubenville and Youngstown campuses received the 6th round of Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) Grant funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The $224,000 grant partners the Steubenville campus with Belmont College, Washington State, and Zane State, while the Youngstown campus partners with Youngstown...
WTOV 9
BELMONT COUNTY: Echemann downs Regis in commissioner’s race
Belmont County voters said yes to a pair of levy renewals and reelected a commissioner during Tuesday’s election. Jerry Echemann retained his commissioner’s seat with nearly 68% of the vote against the former Belmont County employee. This will be Echemann’s second term. “We’re about to finish up...
cleveland19.com
Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County
HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
WTOV 9
Ascent Resources, again, partners with the Smithfield Food Pantry to provide turkeys
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ascent Resources partnered for the fourth year in a row with the Smithfield Food Pantry to provide turkeys for local families in need. Pantry Director Stan Dombroski expects as many as 260 families to stop by in the coming days to pick up their turkey and the rest of what they'll need for a complete Thanksgiving family meal.
WTOV 9
Bridge repairs, splash pad among projects sought by Steubenville Parks and Rec
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville's Parks and Rec director has presented to council a list of projects the department would like to take on using remaining American Rescue Plan funds. Lori Fetherolf said it was tough to narrow down the list because they want to get everything done, but they...
Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Officials say that four buildings are total losses. These include Riggenbach Tile and Carpet’s store, their warehouse and the office of Dr. Benjamin J. Kocher, D.D.S. The call for a fire came in at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured, and those who worked at the dentist’s office were […]
WTOV 9
Wheeling Fire Department introduces accelerant detection canine
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Fire Department’s newest investigator is one of a kind. And that goes well beyond the fact that she's the only one in West Virginia. The department introduced Indy, its first accelerant detection canine on Wednesday. "It is very exciting,” Wheeling Fire Chief Jim...
Power restored for thousands in Mahoning County
According to First Energy, 2,914 people are without power as of 9:35 a.m.
