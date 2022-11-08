ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bishop asks Conference to cancel diocese merger vote

STEUBENVILLE — The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops won’t be considering a proposed merger between the Steubenville and Columbus dioceses after all, an official said. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton said Monday he’s asked the Conference of Bishops to remove the controversial merger from the agenda when it meets...
WTOV 9

Cadiz levy passage will provide a boost to police department

CADIZ, Ohio — ELECTION RESULTS. Residents of Cadiz have agreed to provide more funds for the police department. A levy passed 468-446 Tuesday. Now, officials are ready to put the taxpayer’s money to work. "The next couple years, replacing radios, body cameras; that's always a concern anymore nowadays,...
WTOV 9

OMEGA, Belmont County officials meet regarding grant opportunities

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Mideastern Governments Association met with local officials of Belmont County to clarify the specifics surrounding grant applications for the state's $500 million toward Appalachian counties. “What are the next steps in terms of applying for those dollars?” Belmont County Commissioner J.P. Dutton said....
WTRF- 7News

Lane closure in Ohio County begins Wednesday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 3-1, at 52 Highland Hill Road, near milepost .25, will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from November 16 to 18. Service workers will be installing underground electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
WTOV 9

Timmons eager to get started as Jefferson County Commissioner

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — ELECTION RESULTS. Eric Timmons is no stranger to local politics, having served on Steubenville City Council for the past seven years. But now he's stepping into a new role as a Jefferson County Commissioner after a win against longtime incumbent Thomas Graham. "I'm just excited,...
WTOV 9

Grant will help EGCC fund equipment for healthcare programs

The Eastern Gateway Steubenville and Youngstown campuses received the 6th round of Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) Grant funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The $224,000 grant partners the Steubenville campus with Belmont College, Washington State, and Zane State, while the Youngstown campus partners with Youngstown...
WTOV 9

BELMONT COUNTY: Echemann downs Regis in commissioner’s race

Belmont County voters said yes to a pair of levy renewals and reelected a commissioner during Tuesday’s election. Jerry Echemann retained his commissioner’s seat with nearly 68% of the vote against the former Belmont County employee. This will be Echemann’s second term. “We’re about to finish up...
cleveland19.com

Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
WTOV 9

Wheeling Fire Department introduces accelerant detection canine

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Fire Department’s newest investigator is one of a kind. And that goes well beyond the fact that she's the only one in West Virginia. The department introduced Indy, its first accelerant detection canine on Wednesday. "It is very exciting,” Wheeling Fire Chief Jim...
