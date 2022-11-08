For Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Mia! This lovable girl is only ten months old and tends to be a little reserved at first. But after a couple pets she was rubbing up against us and completely relaxed! Mia would be the perfect snuggle buddy as the weather cools down. Be sure to adopt this sweet kitten at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. You can also look at Mia and her other adoptable friends on the shelter’s Petfinder website here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO