Hilltoppers Start Season 1-0 After Gritty Win at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. – In front of the biggest crowd EKU has gathered for a men’s basketball game since 2004, WKU pulled out a 66-60 win in Baptist Health Arena on Thursday night. “We knew this was going to be a difficult game,” said head coach Rick Stansbury. “I’ve...
footballscoop.com
Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year
I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
wnky.com
Med Center Charity Ball is this Saturday, goal of $350,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Pull out your best glitz and glam, and all for a good cause! The Med Center Health Charity Ball is this Saturday. The 18th annual event raises thousands of dollars for parts of their hospital, including the Dental Clinic, the Hospitality House, the NICU, and the Cancer Center.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Mia
For Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Mia! This lovable girl is only ten months old and tends to be a little reserved at first. But after a couple pets she was rubbing up against us and completely relaxed! Mia would be the perfect snuggle buddy as the weather cools down. Be sure to adopt this sweet kitten at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. You can also look at Mia and her other adoptable friends on the shelter’s Petfinder website here.
wnky.com
Bowling Green businesses bouncing back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday: Joseph Underwood, one of Kentucky’s most famous emancipationists and War of 1812 veteran
In Throwback Thursdays of the past, we’ve talked about the Underwood family and. its longtime influence in Bowling Green. One of the patriarchs during the mid 1800s. was Joseph Rogers Underwood. A War of 1812 veteran known for being a Unionist. and emancipationist from a state along the Confederate...
wnky.com
WKU Dance Company to perform WinterDance: Toyland
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-WKU Dance Company is lacing up their ballet shoes and tap shoes for their WinterDance: Toyland! performance. The show features a variety of ballet, jazz, modern and tap dance choreography. Magical elves bring all of your favorite toys and trinkets from Santa’s workshop to life onstage in this...
wnky.com
Patti Minter releases statement following election loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, unofficial election results showed Kevin Jackson took the lead for District 20 against incumbent rep. Patti Minter. Since then, Minter released a statement in response to the news. “Thank you to everyone who’s been with me on the last four years of this...
wnky.com
Veterans Day ceremonies to span SOKY 11/11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, November 11, the nation pauses to honor the heroes who fought for our country. Here’s a look at some of our local Veterans Day events. If you’re a veteran around Warren County, Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298 is hosting their Veterans Day luncheon for you and your family Friday at 11 a.m.
wnky.com
Med Center Health offering EMS training
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health has just opened up their EMS training class for applications. The classes provide people the opportunity to learn life saving measures and possibly become a paramedic. Right now, they are seeing a decrease in people becoming paramedics due to the pandemic. Many people left the...
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
wnky.com
92-year-old dies in vehicle accident in Todd County
GUTHRIE, Ky. – Todd County Emergency Management says one woman died in a vehicle accident Monday. Todd County dispatch received a call at 5:22 p.m. last night for a two-vehicle collision near 4115 Guthrie Road. Emergency management says witness statements, along with an investigation by Kentucky State Police, found...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
k105.com
Grayson Co. H.S. freshman, already a community activist, selected to serve as Youth Advocate for Kentucky
Continuing his advocacy of others, a Grayson County High School freshman and yes, longtime community activist, has been selected to serve as the 2023 Youth Advocate for Kentucky. Daniel Clay Ratley was chosen to participate in the prestigious Youth Advocate Program, a four-month program sponsored by the YMCA of the...
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times during argument in Hart County, Kentucky
MAGNOLIA, Ky. — A man has died after being shot in Hart County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. It happened on Monday when state police received a call of a shooting at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. That's in northern Hart County, near the LaRue County line.
wkdzradio.com
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments. Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office. 2022 General Election...
