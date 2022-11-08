ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Hilltoppers Start Season 1-0 After Gritty Win at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. – In front of the biggest crowd EKU has gathered for a men’s basketball game since 2004, WKU pulled out a 66-60 win in Baptist Health Arena on Thursday night. “We knew this was going to be a difficult game,” said head coach Rick Stansbury. “I’ve...
RICHMOND, KY
footballscoop.com

Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year

I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Charity Ball is this Saturday, goal of $350,000

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Pull out your best glitz and glam, and all for a good cause! The Med Center Health Charity Ball is this Saturday. The 18th annual event raises thousands of dollars for parts of their hospital, including the Dental Clinic, the Hospitality House, the NICU, and the Cancer Center.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Mia

For Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Mia! This lovable girl is only ten months old and tends to be a little reserved at first. But after a couple pets she was rubbing up against us and completely relaxed! Mia would be the perfect snuggle buddy as the weather cools down. Be sure to adopt this sweet kitten at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. You can also look at Mia and her other adoptable friends on the shelter’s Petfinder website here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green businesses bouncing back

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

WKU Dance Company to perform WinterDance: Toyland

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-WKU Dance Company is lacing up their ballet shoes and tap shoes for their WinterDance: Toyland! performance. The show features a variety of ballet, jazz, modern and tap dance choreography. Magical elves bring all of your favorite toys and trinkets from Santa’s workshop to life onstage in this...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Patti Minter releases statement following election loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, unofficial election results showed Kevin Jackson took the lead for District 20 against incumbent rep. Patti Minter. Since then, Minter released a statement in response to the news. “Thank you to everyone who’s been with me on the last four years of this...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Veterans Day ceremonies to span SOKY 11/11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, November 11, the nation pauses to honor the heroes who fought for our country. Here’s a look at some of our local Veterans Day events. If you’re a veteran around Warren County, Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298 is hosting their Veterans Day luncheon for you and your family Friday at 11 a.m.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health offering EMS training

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health has just opened up their EMS training class for applications. The classes provide people the opportunity to learn life saving measures and possibly become a paramedic. Right now, they are seeing a decrease in people becoming paramedics due to the pandemic. Many people left the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox17.com

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

92-year-old dies in vehicle accident in Todd County

GUTHRIE, Ky. – Todd County Emergency Management says one woman died in a vehicle accident Monday. Todd County dispatch received a call at 5:22 p.m. last night for a two-vehicle collision near 4115 Guthrie Road. Emergency management says witness statements, along with an investigation by Kentucky State Police, found...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
GLASGOW, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash

An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
TODD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy