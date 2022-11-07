ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sights and Sounds: Cool Water Splashing Against Coast of Grand Traverse Bay

By Tyler Brintnell
 3 days ago
In today’s sights and sounds of Northern Michigan, photojournalist Tyler Brintell takes us to the coast of Grand Traverse Bay.

1983 Cold Case Involving Missing Teen Reopened by Michigan State Police

After nearly 40 years, a missing person’s case that went cold is now being reopened by Michigan State Police. On the morning of March 7, 1983, David Gionet was reported missing after he failed to make it back home after leaving a party by Green Lake Peninsula on March 3 around 5:30 a.m. Before leaving, he mentioned to others he was thinking about walking across the lake to reduce the commute time.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Here’s Where Veterans Can Find Deals This Veterans Day

All over Michigan, businesses are taking the time to thank veterans for their service by offering them deals on Veterans Day. This includes places like Jet’s Pizza, which said they are offering military veterans, retirees and active-duty personnel 50% off Detroit-style pizzas at menu price when they show their military ID for all pickup orders.
MICHIGAN STATE
Three Men in Jail After Traffic Stop for Speeding

On Nov. 1 around 3:17 p.m., a trooper from the MSP Gaylord Post stopped a car on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway for traveling 104 mph in a 75-mph zone. As the car began to stop, the trooper saw the driver climb into the rear passenger seat while the front seat passenger moved to the driver’s seat. The trooper identified the driver, who moved into the back seat, as Shawn Wilson, 32, from Newport. The passenger who moved into the driver’s seat was Christopher Meade, 28, from Sault Ste. Marie. A third passenger in the car was identified as Bradley Phillips, 28, from Detroit who was seated in the back seat.
DETROIT, MI
Local Voters React to the Passing of Abortion Proposal

Voters decided the fate of three statewide proposals, and while all three of them passed, the one many had their eye on was Proposal Three. State Proposal Three aims to protect abortion access in Michigan as it was under Roe vs. Wade. It received the most signatures of any petition in the state to get on the ballot, and in Grand Traverse County, 57% of voters voted yes.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wins Re-Election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has won a second four-year term. She defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday in a campaign that focused on their opposing views on abortion. Whitmer is a former legislative leader who helped Democrats regain control of the state’s top...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tudor Dixon Concedes Defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Tudor Dixon conceded defeat to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday morning. She released the following statement:. “I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. “Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Secretary Benson Celebrates Smooth, Record-Breaking Election

Despite false claims made otherwise, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the state’s election went very smoothly. There were a few tabulator and registration issues, but all were resolved and handled with typical security protocols already in place. Benson says the efficiency of the process was even more impressive...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan’s Attorney General & Secretary of State Races

The races for attorney general and secretary of state have both been heated here in Michigan. Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel is being challenged by Matt DePerno. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is facing off against Republican Kristina Karamo. Both Republican candidates have called out their opponents ahead of...
MICHIGAN STATE
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

