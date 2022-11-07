Sights and Sounds: Cool Water Splashing Against Coast of Grand Traverse Bay

On Nov. 1 around 3:17 p.m., a trooper from the MSP Gaylord Post stopped a car on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway for traveling 104 mph in a 75-mph zone. As the car began to stop, the trooper saw the driver climb into the rear passenger seat while the front seat passenger moved to the driver’s seat. The trooper identified the driver, who moved into the back seat, as Shawn Wilson, 32, from Newport. The passenger who moved into the driver’s seat was Christopher Meade, 28, from Sault Ste. Marie. A third passenger in the car was identified as Bradley Phillips, 28, from Detroit who was seated in the back seat.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO