Related
NJ’s energy storage plan hits resistance
Plan would keep utilities out of crucial link in green energy systems. New Jersey is trying to kick-start its lagging efforts to develop energy storage, but a proposal to bar electric utilities from owning such projects is running into opposition. The New Jersey Clean Energy program touts its new initiative...
Hazard NJ Episode 6: Toxic Sites in a Tinderbox
Climate change is making the wildfire season in the Pinelands more unpredictable. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
Op-Ed: Misguided climate lawsuits could harm state economy
Government leaders should be working with fossil fuel companies, not suing them. As the chapter closes on another Atlantic hurricane season, we are reminded how severe weather events have increasingly become serious challenges for the New Jersey coast. With so much on the line, the debate about the right and...
NJ steps up fight against toxic ‘forever chemicals’
Bill says chemicals should be regulated as a class, not individually, to better protect public health. New Jersey lawmakers are working to set strict health limits on so-called forever chemicals as a class rather than regulating them one by one, as now happens. Since there are thousands of the chemicals...
Op-Ed: Health plan provider networks and GAP exception waivers
When it comes to health insurance, insureds do not always receive the benefits/coverage they are paying for. Lilo H. Stainton’s Oct. 17 article, Health insurance ‘adequacy’ for all, resonated with me. It talks about New Jersey insureds with private and Medicaid health plans whose provider networks are inadequate, requiring them to travel great distances for necessary medical care and treatment. Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., a physician, is the lead sponsor of a bill that seeks to remedy this problem. According to the article, his bill would limit the distances insureds must travel for care and allow them to cross state lines in need of care.
Emergency food network needs improvements, says study
NJ’s food security director calls it a ‘road map’ to feeding the hungry. New Jersey’s emergency food system performed fairly well during the COVID-19 pandemic despite a huge increase in demand, but now it needs reforms that would improve its ability to feed the hungry, according to a new report.
Business Report: October hiring strong, NJ’s unemployment system, one-day Gannett strike
Companies continued to hire last month despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy. In October, companies added a better than expected 261,000 jobs, with most of those new jobs coming in the health care industry. Unemployment ticked up to 3.7%. A bill to improve New Jersey’s unemployment...
Online casino gambling needs a new deal
Lawmakers must act to extend legal gambling. Plan is to give it 10 more years. Nearly a decade after it was legalized in New Jersey, online casino gambling now generates millions of dollars in annual tax revenue and is credited with helping maintain the casino industry’s footing in the South Jersey economy.
Legislature moves to make state’s cryptocurrency rules ‘industry-friendly’
Sen. Robert Singer: ‘I don’t want to be restrictive. I want to be open-minded, but I also want to do protection of the consumer’. It’s been a newsworthy year for cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technologies that enable them, as federal and state officials move to regulate the volatile multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency market.
New help for veterans with mental health troubles
Groups offer peer services, lawmakers look to bolster services. New Jersey veterans struggle with a host of mental and physical health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders. But veterans don’t always reach out for help. Now, nonprofit organizations and state legislators are stepping up efforts to address...
Drug deaths rise, but NJ’s safe-injection sites stalled
Intravenous drug use carries numerous dangers, including the high risk of infection. In 2019 alone, injection-related infections cost the lives of nearly 300 New Jersey residents and led to almost 2,000 emergency room visits and more than 7,000 hospitalizations. The cost of this care topped $1 billion, much of it covered by publicly subsidized programs.
Business Report: Fed raises interest rates, job gains, opioid-related settlement
The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates once more, by three-quarters of a point, as it intensifies its fight against inflation. That means rates for many loans will likely rise even higher. But the Fed indicated it could be less aggressive on raising interest rates in the months ahead. In New Jersey, we’ve seen higher rates slow the housing market.
$153M
Federal funding to help low-income residents pay home-heating costs. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has said that it will contribute $153.3 million to help low-income residents across the state pay for home energy costs this winter. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-NJ) announced the funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is provided by the federal government and administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. It will both pay for home heating costs and cover unpaid utility bills. Some 219,755 households across the state benefited from LIHEAP in 2020.
NJ Spotlight News: November 10, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Polarizing issues permeated school board campaigns. The state’s health and sex-education curriculum was a hot-button issue. Not many in NJ...
NJ gets extra $51M to help tenants avoid eviction
Some 4,600 families are expected to be helped, More than 50,000 are on waiting list. Advocates welcomed an extra $51 million in federal rental assistance for New Jersey, money that will help pay rent owed by families facing eviction due to the pandemic’s impact on their jobs and health. “It can be literally life-changing to get that money, because it can stop evictions. It can keep people in their homes,” said attorney Allison Nolan.
Pension costs latest threat to boost property taxes
County and municipal governments are once again preparing to pay more to cover employee pension costs, presenting another big challenge for officials aiming to hold the line on New Jersey’s record-high property-tax bills. The total cost of funding pension benefits for workers employed by county and municipal governments in...
Calls grow for climate-resilience measures
Wish lists range from storm-surge barriers to living shorelines. Planners from four regions in New Jersey especially vulnerable to climate change have published goals to protect from floods, sea-level rise and other hazards of the changing climate. As survivors of Superstorm Sandy marked the 10th anniversary of the costliest storm...
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
NJ mulls increased supervision of children in psychiatric facilities
Bill would require same care as group homes, detention centers. Children in psychiatric facilities in New Jersey would be supervised 24 hours a day, seven days a week under a bill that mandates these facilities adopt the same staffing requirements as children’s group homes and juvenile detention centers. Andrea...
NJ election results: State congressional races by district
Plus, what happened in two special elections for state Senate and Assembly. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are the results for all 12 New Jersey congressional districts — and two races for state Assembly and Senate. The results are provided by The Associated Press. Up-to-the-minute results...
