wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
wnky.com
Patti Minter releases statement following election loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, unofficial election results showed Kevin Jackson took the lead for District 20 against incumbent rep. Patti Minter. Since then, Minter released a statement in response to the news. “Thank you to everyone who’s been with me on the last four years of this...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
WTVW
Following General Election results in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Ohio County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
lakercountry.com
A look at elections of interest in the area
There were several elections of interest in the area last night. In neighboring Columbia, Mayor Pam Hoots won re-election over former mayor Curtis Hardwick. Also in Columbia, Hannah Peck won a seat on the Columbia City Council and was the top vote-getter in the council race. In Monticello, Kenny Catron...
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
lakercountry.com
2022 unofficial Russell County General Election results
Below is a look at key unofficial election results in Russell County, as reported to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office. These totals are considered unofficial until certified by the state board of elections. U.S. Senate. Rand Paul (R) – 5373 – 85%. Charles Booker (D) –...
wcluradio.com
Barren County Clerk’s Office releases unofficial election results
GLASGOW — The Barren County Clerk’s Office has released the preliminary results of the general election held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. These results are unofficial. Of the 32,737 registered voters in Barren County, 14,395 voted during the general election. Federal Races. United States Senator. Rand PAUL (R) –...
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
k105.com
Grayson Co. H.S. freshman, already a community activist, selected to serve as Youth Advocate for Kentucky
Continuing his advocacy of others, a Grayson County High School freshman and yes, longtime community activist, has been selected to serve as the 2023 Youth Advocate for Kentucky. Daniel Clay Ratley was chosen to participate in the prestigious Youth Advocate Program, a four-month program sponsored by the YMCA of the...
wkyufm.org
Warren County voters have three choices for judge-executive in Tuesday's election
Warren County voters will choose a new judge-executive in Tuesday's general election. The seat is open for the first time in nearly three decades with the retirement of Republican Mike Buchanon. A current GOP magistrate is Buchanon’s hand-picked successor, but he’ll have to first win the election against a perennial...
k105.com
wnky.com
Veterans Day ceremonies to span SOKY 11/11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, November 11, the nation pauses to honor the heroes who fought for our country. Here’s a look at some of our local Veterans Day events. If you’re a veteran around Warren County, Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298 is hosting their Veterans Day luncheon for you and your family Friday at 11 a.m.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
whopam.com
Arrest made in Hart County murder
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Hart County. A news release says it happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community, where 62-year old Dennis Wells of Magnolia allegedly brandished a gun during an argument and shot 31-year old William Kelleher of Glasgow.
wnky.com
‘How would you spend $1.9 billion?’ BG community answers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – What would you do with almost 2 billion dollars? That’s the question everyone across the nation is asking. Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot winnings are the largest in U.S. lottery history. News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps caught up with the Bowling Green community to...
wnky.com
Hilltoppers Start Season 1-0 After Gritty Win at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. – In front of the biggest crowd EKU has gathered for a men’s basketball game since 2004, WKU pulled out a 66-60 win in Baptist Health Arena on Thursday night. “We knew this was going to be a difficult game,” said head coach Rick Stansbury. “I’ve...
Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash, arrest in Simpson County
A Franklin man is facing a number of charges -- including wanton endangerment -- after a weekend traffic stop turned into a chase in Simpson County.
footballscoop.com
Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year
I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
