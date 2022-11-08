ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munfordville, KY

wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Patti Minter releases statement following election loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, unofficial election results showed Kevin Jackson took the lead for District 20 against incumbent rep. Patti Minter. Since then, Minter released a statement in response to the news. “Thank you to everyone who’s been with me on the last four years of this...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

A look at elections of interest in the area

There were several elections of interest in the area last night. In neighboring Columbia, Mayor Pam Hoots won re-election over former mayor Curtis Hardwick. Also in Columbia, Hannah Peck won a seat on the Columbia City Council and was the top vote-getter in the council race. In Monticello, Kenny Catron...
COLUMBIA, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

2022 unofficial Russell County General Election results

Below is a look at key unofficial election results in Russell County, as reported to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office. These totals are considered unofficial until certified by the state board of elections. U.S. Senate. Rand Paul (R) – 5373 – 85%. Charles Booker (D) –...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren County Clerk’s Office releases unofficial election results

GLASGOW — The Barren County Clerk’s Office has released the preliminary results of the general election held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. These results are unofficial. Of the 32,737 registered voters in Barren County, 14,395 voted during the general election. Federal Races. United States Senator. Rand PAUL (R) –...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Warren County voters have three choices for judge-executive in Tuesday's election

Warren County voters will choose a new judge-executive in Tuesday's general election. The seat is open for the first time in nearly three decades with the retirement of Republican Mike Buchanon. A current GOP magistrate is Buchanon’s hand-picked successor, but he’ll have to first win the election against a perennial...
wnky.com

Veterans Day ceremonies to span SOKY 11/11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, November 11, the nation pauses to honor the heroes who fought for our country. Here’s a look at some of our local Veterans Day events. If you’re a veteran around Warren County, Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298 is hosting their Veterans Day luncheon for you and your family Friday at 11 a.m.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
GLASGOW, KY
whopam.com

Arrest made in Hart County murder

Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Hart County. A news release says it happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community, where 62-year old Dennis Wells of Magnolia allegedly brandished a gun during an argument and shot 31-year old William Kelleher of Glasgow.
HART COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

‘How would you spend $1.9 billion?’ BG community answers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – What would you do with almost 2 billion dollars? That’s the question everyone across the nation is asking. Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot winnings are the largest in U.S. lottery history. News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps caught up with the Bowling Green community to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Hilltoppers Start Season 1-0 After Gritty Win at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. – In front of the biggest crowd EKU has gathered for a men’s basketball game since 2004, WKU pulled out a 66-60 win in Baptist Health Arena on Thursday night. “We knew this was going to be a difficult game,” said head coach Rick Stansbury. “I’ve...
RICHMOND, KY
footballscoop.com

Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year

I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

