stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
PWMania
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
Jim Ross Confirms Working With 'Dark Side Of The Ring' For Junkyard Dog Episode
Jim Ross will return to "Dark Side of the Ring." Jim Ross has been involved with "Dark Side of the Ring" for past episodes, but previously stated that he would no longer appear on the show as he felt he was misrepresented in the edit. Things have seemingly smoothed over Ross has now revealed that he's working on a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode focused on Junkyard Dog.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE Star Appearing On Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy to see one name return to our screens on Raw. The Nature Boy was watching the November 7 edition of Raw when he described JBL’s presence as a ‘joke.’. Ric Flair referred to John Bradshaw Layfield’s history of controversy...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event
In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
bodyslam.net
Former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and Wife of AEW Star Frankie Kazarian – Traci Brooks – Comments on His World Title Match Against Josh Alexander at Overdrive on 11/18
Traci Brooks started with TNA Wrestling in 2003 and was released in 2010. She was part of many big storylines over her tenure with the company, including being the manager for Robert Roode. Traci was the Knockouts Commissioner in part of 2009, and was named the Babe of the Year in 2004. Unfortunately, Traci never won the top prize – the Knockouts World Title.
PWMania
Vince McMahon Allegedly Caused Shawn Michaels to Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. Regarding why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005, he said:. “Last...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Dealing With Major Injury
Recently fans have been seeing a lot more crossover between the WWE main roster and NXT and R-Truth made his way to NXT to face Grayson Waller on the November 1 episode. Unfortunately for R-Truth the match had to be stopped after he did a dive over the top rope and landed awkwardly on the outside. The former 24/7 Champion was then helped to the back.
tjrwrestling.net
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company
Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – November 10, 2022
After a recap of the 11/3/2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening match. IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match. Brian Myers (c) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. Joe Hendry. Hendry ran down Myers in his promo before declaring...
