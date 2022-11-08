Read full article on original website
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
Jim Ross Gives an Update on His Wounds Resulting From His Treatment for Cancer
In the most recent episode of Grilling JR, host Jim Ross discussed the progress he has made in recovering from the wounds caused by his treatment for cancer. “I’m still dealing with this frigging wound,” Ross said. “These wound care people are serious. I went to my first appointment and I thought it was gonna be about 30 minutes. It was three hours. Here’s what happens there mentally. You have three hours to contemplate your fate. What if they find cancer back? What if? What if? What if? So it’s very unsettling to say the least. Then you get the news. ‘Well, it’s probably gonna take six more months of healing.'”
WWE Star Explains Why He Thought Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Cash-in Was “Bizarre”
During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Elias discussed Austin Theory’s failed attempt to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract from the episode of RAW that aired this week. “I’m gonna be honest here. I thought the whole thing was a little bit bizarre. First...
KC Navarro Opens Up On Relationship With Anthony Bowens, Says The Acclaimed Member Is Like His Brother
KC Navarro recently spoke with Fightful Select for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about how The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens is like a big brother to him, as well as how he feels about being Warrior Champion. Featured below are...
WWE Has Officially Retired the 24/7 Championship
It is now official. The WWE 24/7 Championship has come to an end. WWE.com has confirmed the title’s status. The active titles in the Superstars section show the year the belt was introduced until “Present.” The WWE 24/7 title, as seen below, is listed as a title that existed from 2019 to 2022.
Tony Schiavone Offers Huge Praise For AEW Broadcast Team Member Renee Paquette
Renee Paquette is a big deal. Not only has AEW President Tony Khan referred to her as one of the biggest signings in recent AEW history, longtime pro wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone thinks so, too. The AEW commentator recently sounded off on his What Happened When podcast about the addition...
Davey Richards Explains How His NWA Appearance Came Together
Davey Richards is signed to MLW, but the forbidden door is open with NWA, as he stepped into the NWA ring to defend the MLW National Openweight Title against Thrillbilly Silas at NWA 74. Richards discussed how the NWA appearance came together on the Battleground podcast. “As people know, I’m...
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
After last week’s disappointing show, AEW put on a solid show this week with some good things about it. Sammy Guevara vs Bryan Danielson and the face to face with Saraya and Britt Baker. But it still had some rather unimportant things on this show as well. Plus Full Gear I don’t think is being touted as much as it should be.
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: 10 Years of The Shield, WWE Crown Jewel, More
On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast the talk is WWE Crown Jewel. Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their thoughts on the show. How impressive was Logan Paul? Does the WWE have a major star on their hands? Which match outcome was the most surprising?
Ric Flair Calling Some People Out “Big Time” Regarding the Plane Ride From Hell
Ric Flair did not appear in the opening intro video of Crown Jewel, but he did appear in the opening intro video of RAW. Ric was asked why he wasn’t in the opening of Crown Jewel:. “I have no idea. Here’s the deal. I don’t care what anybody says....
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/8/22
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 664,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is a 0.89% decrease from the previous week’s total of 670,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a...
Michael Cole Offers His Thoughts on the State of WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Departure
WWE announcer Michael Cole recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed how the company has been operating without Vince McMahon. Cole said, “Everything has been great. It’s been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great, it’s a different world,” he said “I worked under Vince for 25 years and I knew nothing else. He’s a second dad in many ways, I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it first happened and we’ve all settled in and realized the show must go on. The show is going on and we’re doing well.”
Impact Wrestling Results – November 10, 2022
After a recap of the 11/3/2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening match. IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match. Brian Myers (c) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. Joe Hendry. Hendry ran down Myers in his promo before declaring...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/11/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 11 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro.
Another NWA Wrestler Reportedly Leaving the Company
Another NWA star is said to have given notice to the company. PWMania.com previously reported that Nick Aldis recently gave his notice and was then suspended by the company. According to a new Fightful Select report, Taryn Terrell has told people that she also gave notice to NWA officials last month.
Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company
Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
AEW Dynamite Results – November 9, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts for the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, as the road to AEW Full Gear 2022 continues. On tap for tonight’s show is the latest from Jon Moxley and MJF...
Renee Paquette Discusses MJF Telling Her to Shut Up During a Recent AEW Segment
On “The Sessions,” Renee Paquette welcomed Saraya as a guest. She also shared her thoughts on some recent AEW storylines. When Renee interviewed MJF on AEW Dynamite, Paquette was asked about MJF’s imitation of Jon Moxley:. “It was actually a pretty good impression. I mean, not that...
Gunther Discusses Being Eliminated Early in the 2019 WWE Survivor Series Match
Gunther discussed the 2019 WWE Survivor Series match he was in with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, as well as negative fan reactions to him being eliminated early. “Yeah, that’s just how things go sometimes. There’s not much you can say. There was a decision that was made and you go along with it and try to make the best out of it. I don’t think it was negative… When I started doing my bit in that match and then getting eliminated early, I think that did something to me.”
Video: Watch AEW Dark (11/8/22) – Episode 169
The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga. * Kip Sabian vs. Marcus Kross. * Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzalez. * Zack Clayton vs....
