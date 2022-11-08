In the most recent episode of Grilling JR, host Jim Ross discussed the progress he has made in recovering from the wounds caused by his treatment for cancer. “I’m still dealing with this frigging wound,” Ross said. “These wound care people are serious. I went to my first appointment and I thought it was gonna be about 30 minutes. It was three hours. Here’s what happens there mentally. You have three hours to contemplate your fate. What if they find cancer back? What if? What if? What if? So it’s very unsettling to say the least. Then you get the news. ‘Well, it’s probably gonna take six more months of healing.'”

