Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the House
Video above: Live coverage from KCRA in northern California. Democrats on Wednesday closely watched congressional seats in moderate suburban districts, outperforming expectations in hotly contested midterm elections. Ultimately, control of Congress was still uncertain. A district-by-district fight was underway for control of the House, with Democrats keeping seats in districts...
Researchers say 2022 election had second highest young voter turnout in last 30 years
Turnout in battleground states was even higher for this key demographic, at around 31 percent. In previous midterm elections, young voter turnout hovered around 20 percent. Data show young voters tend to support democratic candidates. Nearly 30 percent of young adults between the ages 18 and 29 are estimated to...
Ukraine Russia news – live: Kyiv’s troops greeted with joy in Kherson after Putin retreats
Ukraine troops have arrived in Kherson after eight months of Russian occupation. Civilians welcomed the soldiers with open arms and waved their country’s flags after Putin’s forces were forced into a humiliating withdrawal. Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that more than 30,000 of its servicemen have been withdrawn to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.The retreat marks one of the most embarrassing defeats for Moscow and a potential turning point in the war which has raged for nearly nine months. Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency said earlier that units were entering the southern city of Kherson and told...
