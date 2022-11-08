WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed his recent comments about JBL being in the WWE Hall of Fame on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast:. “I’ve seen it all. I get so tired of people, you know, fans, marks, whatever they are, whatever, in all due respect to them, but they don’t have an opinion if they’re not there. To me, I’m never going to get off the fact that wrestling is a fraternity. It should be a brotherhood, respect for everybody, and there’s no time for anybody to cause anybody personal embarrassment or hardship in our business. There is no place for it. We all know the story of Bradshaw. It’s fu**ing brutal. but he’s rewarded with a Hall of Fame? It’s their company. They do what they want to do. But what about the three or four guys I’ve seen melt down personally, melt down and cry. They were so humiliated.”

1 DAY AGO