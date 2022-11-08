Read full article on original website
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
Vince McMahon Allegedly Caused Shawn Michaels to Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. Regarding why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005, he said:. “Last...
What Asuka and Io Sky Said During WWE RAW Translated Into English
The women’s War Games match for WWE Survivor Series 2022 was set up in a segment that aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Asuka and Io Sky had a verbal exchange in Japanese, which was translated by Twitter user @Himanshu Doi. Asuka: “Is that so, huh?...
Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company
Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: 10 Years of The Shield, WWE Crown Jewel, More
On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast the talk is WWE Crown Jewel. Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their thoughts on the show. How impressive was Logan Paul? Does the WWE have a major star on their hands? Which match outcome was the most surprising?
Tony Schiavone Offers Huge Praise For AEW Broadcast Team Member Renee Paquette
Renee Paquette is a big deal. Not only has AEW President Tony Khan referred to her as one of the biggest signings in recent AEW history, longtime pro wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone thinks so, too. The AEW commentator recently sounded off on his What Happened When podcast about the addition...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/11/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 11 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro.
The Federal Trade Commission says it is tracking Elon Musk's Twitter 'with deep concern' as top privacy execs quit
The resigning execs were likely in charge of a security and privacy program Twitter agreed to keep after it was fined $150 million by the FTC.
Ric Flair States That He Has Witnessed Individuals Crying After Being Humiliated by JBL
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed his recent comments about JBL being in the WWE Hall of Fame on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast:. “I’ve seen it all. I get so tired of people, you know, fans, marks, whatever they are, whatever, in all due respect to them, but they don’t have an opinion if they’re not there. To me, I’m never going to get off the fact that wrestling is a fraternity. It should be a brotherhood, respect for everybody, and there’s no time for anybody to cause anybody personal embarrassment or hardship in our business. There is no place for it. We all know the story of Bradshaw. It’s fu**ing brutal. but he’s rewarded with a Hall of Fame? It’s their company. They do what they want to do. But what about the three or four guys I’ve seen melt down personally, melt down and cry. They were so humiliated.”
Michael Cole Offers His Thoughts on the State of WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Departure
WWE announcer Michael Cole recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed how the company has been operating without Vince McMahon. Cole said, “Everything has been great. It’s been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great, it’s a different world,” he said “I worked under Vince for 25 years and I knew nothing else. He’s a second dad in many ways, I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it first happened and we’ve all settled in and realized the show must go on. The show is going on and we’re doing well.”
Davey Richards Explains How His NWA Appearance Came Together
Davey Richards is signed to MLW, but the forbidden door is open with NWA, as he stepped into the NWA ring to defend the MLW National Openweight Title against Thrillbilly Silas at NWA 74. Richards discussed how the NWA appearance came together on the Battleground podcast. “As people know, I’m...
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/8/22
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 664,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is a 0.89% decrease from the previous week’s total of 670,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a...
Mick Foley Among Others Profiting from Cameo, Top 15 Wrestlers Revealed
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reportedly made nearly $500,000 on the Cameo video-messaging website. Betting.com revealed that they have analyzed over 1,000 profiles run by sports personalities on the Cameo platform, looking at cost per video and user reviews to determine who is earning the most and which sports are popular with fans.
Ivelisse Lashes Out at Thunder Rosa on Twitter
Ivelisse lashed out at Thunder Rosa, the current AEW Women’s Champion, in a post she made on Twitter about their match on Dynamite in September 2020. The match was for the NWA Women’s Title. There were genuine blows landed, as well as spots that were not sold correctly.
KC Navarro Opens Up On Relationship With Anthony Bowens, Says The Acclaimed Member Is Like His Brother
KC Navarro recently spoke with Fightful Select for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about how The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens is like a big brother to him, as well as how he feels about being Warrior Champion. Featured below are...
WWE Has Officially Retired the 24/7 Championship
It is now official. The WWE 24/7 Championship has come to an end. WWE.com has confirmed the title’s status. The active titles in the Superstars section show the year the belt was introduced until “Present.” The WWE 24/7 title, as seen below, is listed as a title that existed from 2019 to 2022.
Photos: Logan Paul Returns to the Gym Following Injury at WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has returned to the gym after suffering a serious injury days ago when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at last Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event. Paul announced hours after the event that he tore his MCL, meniscus, and possibly his ACL...
Another NWA Wrestler Reportedly Leaving the Company
Another NWA star is said to have given notice to the company. PWMania.com previously reported that Nick Aldis recently gave his notice and was then suspended by the company. According to a new Fightful Select report, Taryn Terrell has told people that she also gave notice to NWA officials last month.
The Theory Of Raw
The biggest story of the year and arguably the biggest in the history of professional wrestling unfolded earlier this year when Vince McMahon, who bought the WWWF from his dad in 1983 before he took the company national, “retired” from the company after the Wall Street Journal reported millions of dollars of hush money payments were made in the previous 15 years to keep his affairs quiet. It goes without saying that McMahon is a major reason why the WWE is a publicly traded global corporation today. However, it was the same board of directors that was formed when the company went public, allowing him to become a billionaire, that ultimately hired a firm for the investigation that sent him into retirement.
Gunther Discusses Being Eliminated Early in the 2019 WWE Survivor Series Match
Gunther discussed the 2019 WWE Survivor Series match he was in with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, as well as negative fan reactions to him being eliminated early. “Yeah, that’s just how things go sometimes. There’s not much you can say. There was a decision that was made and you go along with it and try to make the best out of it. I don’t think it was negative… When I started doing my bit in that match and then getting eliminated early, I think that did something to me.”
